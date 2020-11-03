COVID-19: County reports 1,406 cases, two additional deaths in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a briefing Monday to caution residents about gathering in small and large groups as officials are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and provided safety tips ahead of Election Day.

Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, reported a study done by the University of Southern California’s Center for Social and Economic Research, which reported a 57% increase of people gathering with others outside of their households since April.

“With our cases already increasing, we are concerned about the coming months — holiday gatherings and cooler weather where people are more likely to gather indoors are perfect conditions for spreading COVID-19,” said Ferrer.

Public Health officials warned residents that attending large or small gatherings with people outside your household poses a severe risk of catching and transmitting the virus.

Ferrer also provided safety precautions for those who are voting in person for the 2020 General Election, saying face coverings and social distancing are mandatory and recommended people bring hand sanitizer to use before and after using a polling station. She added people should plan to visit polling stations on off-hours to avoid crowds.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 figures, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths related to the virus over the weekend, bringing the death toll in the Santa Clarita Valley to 76:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,406

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 310,595

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 2

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,076

Hospitalizations countywide: 777; 29% of whom are in the ICU, and 15% on ventilators.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 28: 15, with 299 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 49, 44 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,418

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 76, with two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo over the weekend.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,462

Unincorporated – Acton: 86

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 38

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 177

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,197 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 27

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 38

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 203

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 53



