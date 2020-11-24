COVID-19: L.A. County reports highest death count since Sept., officials advise to stay home

Los Angeles County saw its highest number of COVID-19-related deaths reported since September and California reached nearly its highest single-day case count Tuesday, prompting public health officials to urge residents to celebrate Thanksgiving with those in one’s household and avoid non-essential errands.

County Public Health officials reported 51 new deaths and state officials reported 15,300-plus new cases.

The county has surpassed its five-day average case rate of more than 4,500, which triggered officials to advise people to stay at home as much as possible and limit outings to what is essential “for the next two to three weeks to slow the surging cases and save lives,” read a Tuesday news release.

The 14-day testing positivity rate statewide reached 5.6%, a 51% increase after the rate marked 3.7% on Nov. 10. Hospitalizations are also skyrocketing, with an increase of 81.3% over the past two weeks. As of Tuesday, California reported 5,844 hospitalizations and 1,397 ICU admissions.

As seven counties moved into more restrictive reopening tiers Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reminded residents to celebrate with those in their household, drop off Thanksgiving meals for older loved ones and those with medical conditions. He also reiterated that people arriving in California from other states or counties should self-quarantine for 14 days.

L.A. County Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 3,692

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 374,134

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 51

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,497

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,575; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 24: 39, with 373 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 64, of which 41 came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,119

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 82, which includes one additional death reported Tuesday by Henry Mayo.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,791

Unincorporated – Acton: 106

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 57

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 217

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,358 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 33

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 47

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 280

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119

Unincorporated – Valencia: 61

