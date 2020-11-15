COVID-19: Public health reports 3,061 cases countywide; 76 in SCV

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 figures Sunday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,061

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 339,560

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 3

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,269

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,014; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 76, 61 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,250

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,134

Unincorporated – Acton: 98

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 53

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 191

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,256 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 8

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 43

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 237

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 110

Unincorporated – Valencia: 56

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Raychel Stewart

Raychel Stewart

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS