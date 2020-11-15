COVID-19: Public health reports 3,061 cases countywide; 76 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 figures Sunday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,061
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 339,560
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 3
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,269
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,014; 27% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 76, 61 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,250
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 5,134
Unincorporated – Acton: 98
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 53
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 12
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 191
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,256 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 8
Unincorporated – Newhall: 30
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 43
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 237
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 110
Unincorporated – Valencia: 56
