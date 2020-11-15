COVID-19: Public health reports 3,061 cases countywide; 76 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 figures Sunday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,061

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 339,560

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 3

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,269

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,014; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 76, 61 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,250

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,134

Unincorporated – Acton: 98

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 53

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 191

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,256 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 8

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 43

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 237

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 110

Unincorporated – Valencia: 56

