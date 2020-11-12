COVID-19: Public Health reports 37 new cases and two new deaths in SCV

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 figures Wednesday while urging residents to protect veterans by doing their part in helping stop the spread of the virus in light of Veterans Day:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,152

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 327,964

Daily positivity rate (7-day average): 5.6%

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 22

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,216

Hospitalizations countywide: 903; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 37, 28 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,934

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79, 2 new deaths reported Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,880

Unincorporated – Acton: 92

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 46

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 182

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,236 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 8

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 41

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 227

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 110

Unincorporated – Valencia: 53

