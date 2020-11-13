COVID-19: Public health reports over 2,400 cases countywide; 53 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,481 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, continuing the increases officials have seen since the beginning of November.

“The current surge in COVID-19 transmission in L.A. County is alarming,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a press release. “If we act now, we can prevent increasing rates of illness and death, stressing our health care system, and further stalling our recovery. If we agree that our collective priority is to reduce transmission of COVID-19 so we can move forward with recovery, then it is clear what needs to be done. We will need to modify holiday plans, change up our routines and take care of each other.”

The current county case numbers come after the California Health and Human Service Agency released an updated travel advisory ahead of the holiday season.

“This is not a ban or a restriction, it’s simply just a travel advisory,” said CHHS Secretary Mark Ghaly. “We want to encourage people to stay close to home and stay away from nonessential travel to other counties or states.”

Ghaly added people who visit California from outside states or countries should quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

The advisory was issued after the state saw an increase of average daily cases and hospitalizations, which was 6,893 cases in the last 24 hours and currently 3,399 hospitalized as of Friday.

County public health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 figures Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,481

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 332,865

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 28

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,246

Hospitalizations countywide: 942; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 53, 50 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,081

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,000

Unincorporated – Acton: 94

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 47

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 11

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 186

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,245 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 8

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 43

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 230

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 110

Unincorporated – Valencia: 55

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.