Creative, distanced get-togethers ahead at Senior Center

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley to quarantine, the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center has gotten creative, giving seniors the opportunity to continue participating in events from the safety of their cars.

Car concert

First up on this month’s calendar at the Senior Center’s socially distanced events is an in-your-car dance party with Doc Rock-It at 3 p.m. on Saturday, with light refreshments provided.

Doc Rock-It is a premier cover band that organizers say is sure to have you dancing in your seat to the tunes of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

The event is free to attend, but those wishing to do so must register online or by calling the Senior Center.

Car bingo

Bingo returns to the Senior Center this month, with participants able to tune into a radio station or roll down their windows to listen to the caller announce the numbers in the parking lot.

Participants are asked to bring a clipboard and a dauber, or other marking device, and winners are expected to receive prizes.

Pre-registration is required, with tickets being $5 for five games, or $6 for five games and one dauber. Bingo afternoons are scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday, as well as on Nov. 24.

Drive-in movie

Another drive-in movie night is scheduled this month, with participants able to enjoy a movie under the stars from the comfort of their car.

This month’s feature is “The Blind Side,” a biographical sports drama about Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized young man, who with the help of a caring woman and her family, becomes an All-American football player and first-round draft pick in the National Football League.

The movie is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, though participants are asked to arrive no later than 5:15 p.m. as cars will not be allowed in after the movie begins.

While the event is free to attend, pre-registration is required and can be completed either online or via phone.

Car comedy

Get ready to get your laugh on as the Senior Center teams up with J.R.’s Comedy Club for an afternoon of comedy in the parking lot.

The afternoon of comedy is scheduled 3 p.m. Nov. 21, with ticket prices starting at $10 per car for seniors 60 and over who are registered with the Senior Center or $20 per car for the general public.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444.