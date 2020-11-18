DA charges Valley man in alleged Saugus kidnapping attempt

A disturbance in a Saugus home last week led to a San Fernando Valley man being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping and child endangerment charges, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Wednesday.

SCV deputies investigated a report of an argument inside a residence Friday, on the 28900 block of Shadow Valley Lane in Saugus.

“It was reported the suspect (Bijan Shaikh, 25, of Van Nuys), who is the ex-boyfriend to the victim, was at the residence, violating a restraining order the victim had against the suspect,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Upon deputies’ arrival, they learned the suspect had left the location prior … with the victim and their child, after a verbal argument. Deputies initiated a crime broadcast and soon learned the current whereabouts of the suspect and victims.”

The victim later reported her ex-boyfriend entered the residence through a rear, unlocked door and engaged in a verbal argument with the victim, Arriaga stated. During the verbal argument, the suspect took their child and placed the child in his vehicle, ordering the victim to leave with him against her will, according to the report.

“The victim left with the suspect and their child in his vehicle,” Arriaga added. “The suspect drove them toward the San Fernando Valley (and), while doing so, he physically assaulted the victim.”

At one point, the victim was able to exit the vehicle and alert a family member of their location. The suspect continued into the San Fernando Valley, where he was eventually detained by the Los Angeles Police Department, after getting into several traffic collisions, Arriaga noted.

The victim suffered minor injuries. However, she declined medical treatment.

Shaikh was initially arrested and held in lieu of $750,000 bail. He appeared in court Tuesday, after which his bail was raised to $1 million.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not have specific information regarding Shaikh’s updated charges immediately available as of this story’s publication.