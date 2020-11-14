Report of shots fired in Saugus were fireworks, per deputies

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated reports of shots fired Saturday morning in Saugus but concluded the incident to have been fireworks.

Law enforcement responded to possible shots fired just before 10 a.m., near Timothy Drive and Maroge Circle, according to Sgt. Erik Jepson with the Sheriff’s Station.

The incident commenced when a caller stated they saw a firearm, said Sgt. Matt Bengtson.

“They were just fireworks,” he said. “The caller stated they saw a firearm, but no firearm was found. It was just one of those big lighters.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, but units were soon canceled, with no reports of injuries or anyone transported to the hospital, according to fire officials.

“We request an ambulance just in case. Oftentimes we have them on scene in case they are needed so that they’re near,” said Jepson.

Bengtson also confirmed no injuries or actual weapons were recovered as a result of their investigation. Law enforcement officials had cleared the scene before noon.