Gunshot victim sent to hospital, suspect at large

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies investigate the scene in Canyon Country after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
A gunshot victim was transported to the hospital after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency on Minter Court near Soledad Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“The call came in as a stomach wound,” he said. “We just transported a patient at 4:27 p.m.” 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene for a call for service received from the Fire Department, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff.

The suspect, described as a male, remained at large, according to sheriff’s officials. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

