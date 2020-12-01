Gunshot victim sent to hospital, suspect at large

A gunshot victim was transported to the hospital after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Canyon Country Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency on Minter Court near Soledad Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“The call came in as a stomach wound,” he said. “We just transported a patient at 4:27 p.m.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene for a call for service received from the Fire Department, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff.

The suspect, described as a male, remained at large, according to sheriff’s officials.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.