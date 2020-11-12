Hart alum Trevor Bauer wins Cy Young Award

The accolades keep coming for Hart High School baseball alumni.

Trevor Bauer on Wednesday became the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher in Major League Baseball history to earn a Cy Young Award, just a few short weeks after Tyler Glasnow became the latest pitcher to join his fellow Indians who’ve earned a spot on the mound to pitch in the World Series.

The trophy, which is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America, is given each year to the best pitcher in each of the American and National leagues.

The right-hander, who graduated from Hart High and then went on to become UCLA’s career leader in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched, notched an impressive 1.73 ERA this past year with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched, according to baseball-reference.com.

Bauer and Jacob deGrom, the winner the previous two seasons, were the only pitchers named to every ballot, according to the BWAA.

The ballots are submitted prior to postseason play and cast by two writers representing each league city, according to BBWAA.com. “They are tabulated on a system that awards seven points for first place, four points for second place, three points for third place, two votes for fourth place and one point for fifth place.”

Bauer has garnered media attention for his impressive skills on the mound, as well as some entertaining views on and off the field, such as when he took to YouTube in February to share his displeasure over how the playoffs would be formatted, or his comical response to the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal — telegraphing his pitches to Dodger batters during a preseason game, according to numerous reports.

Bauer pitched in the 2016 World Series for the Indians, who played the Chicago Cubs that year, which also featured another Hart High alumnus on the mound, Mike Montgomery. Montgomery and Bauer were also teammates at Hart High.