Hart district expected to receive $70 mil for construction

The William S. Hart Union High School District is expecting to receive $70 million in grants from the State Allocation Board to be used for construction projects after being recommended by the California Office of Public School Construction.

“We are very pleased that we were able to leverage our (Proposition 51) dollars to gain additional state reimbursement funding, which now allows us to address other capital facility projects around the Hart District,” Collyn Nielsen, chief administrative officer for the Hart school district, said in a news release.

Proposition 51 was passed by California voters in 2016, which asked for $9.1 billion to be used for construction and modernization of schools across the state. Shortly after the approval of the proposition, the Hart district applied for $70 million, which the district is now expecting to receive.

The district plans to use the funds to pay off the lease revenue bonds allocated for construction of Castaic High School, which amounted to $21.4 million, according to Hart District spokesman Dave Caldwell, and will begin improvements on other campuses that have been put on hold due to the need for proper funding.

District officials say there is no timeframe on when the grant money must be spent.