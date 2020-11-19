Hart District names two new principals

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced the newly appointed principals for Academy of the Canyons/Learning Post Academy and Bowman High School during their Wednesday night meeting.

Juliet Fine was named as the new principal of AOC and Learning Post, while Nina Zamora was given the top job at Bowman High School.

Fine began as an English teacher at Arroyo Seco Junior High School and went on to serve as the assistant principal at Bishop Alemany High School, as well as West Ranch High School, before becoming an assistant principal in Beverly Hills.

Most recently she served as principal at Meadows Elementary and received her doctorate in education from the University of Southern California.

“I’m so incredibly grateful for this position, and I look forward to serving the William S. Hart School District and working collaboratively without our AOC and Learning Post staff,” Fine said after the board approved her for the new post in a 5-0 vote.

Zamora began her career as a math teacher at John Burroughs High School before becoming a math teacher at Hart High School where she taught from 2004-13. She was named as assistant principal at Bowman High in 2017 and served as interim principal for this last semester.

“I want to thank all of you, I am so excited and I look forward to serving the Bowman community and continuing to serve the William S. Hart District,” said Zamora. “I am so fortunate to be a part of our district and our school.”

Michael Vierra, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district, said the process of selection involved interviews with the candidates, as well as input from parents, staff and relevant stakeholder groups.