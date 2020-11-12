How SCV Businesses Bounced Back From COVID-19 Workforce Crisis

In the economic landscape, the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic present a significant challenge, especially in the business sector. With so many hurdles to clear, it’s apparent that our daily lives won’t be bouncing back to business as usual anytime soon.

As most companies struggle to adapt to the new normal, those who’ve already transitioned to a digitalized work environment no longer feel pressured to mold their businesses into a socially-distanced, CDC-approved model. Unfortunately, those business owners who depend on brick-and-mortar storefronts must fight to keep pace with remote-work-compatible industries.

Due to coronavirus’ rapid spread, the business sector has often adopted a survival-of-the-fittest approach to cope. Can’t outrun the invisible predator wreaking havoc on a global scale? Prepare to pay for the consequences.

Because this transition process requires a bounty of financial resources and expertise that some businesses lack, more resilient competitors have swallowed up these weaker links. Fortunately, most San Clarita Valley business owners have successfully reinvented their businesses and adapted to CDC-sponsored rules and regulations. They’ve retrained their staff using various online resources like video conferencing apps, hosted team meetings on flattening the curve, and hired additional staff members to meet new demands.

Besides forcing business owners to paddle to stay afloat, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed the maddening challenge of adjusting to working-from-home life. Luckily, tech-based solutions like a virtual office and virtual assistants swooped in to rescue those flailing and directionless business owners of San Clarita Valley. Along with tech-based solutions, programs like the Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program have saved floundering SCV small businesses struggling to make ends meet.

Under the Santa Clarita Business COVID Relief Grant program, eligible businesses in the area will receive a one-time financial reimbursement for personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitization products purchased. These initiatives passed by the SCV city council will allow business owners to combat the virus’ effects and adhere to the CDC guidelines. As more COVID-19 relief programs gain approval, SCV community leadership anticipates a full recovery of small businesses in the area.

COVID-19 resources for Californian businesses

Zooming out to a state level, San Clarita Valley business owners can also capitalize on the resources available for Californian businesses more broadly. Like other states in the U.S, Californian businesses have been provided with various resources to help them navigate the COVID-19 crisis. For instance, all affected business owners can receive assistance from various financial support programs like the federal small business stimulus programs and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program. They can also access loans from disaster relief loan programs in California. The federal government also provides tax relief programs to small businesses, including interest-free deferral, tax credits, and tax credit to new staff hired by small businesses. Similarly, at the onset of the pandemic, local governments authorized renters to halt evictions.

How Californians have promoted workplace safety for essential workers

Mitigating the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic is a joint effort. Besides the Californians’ efforts to promote a safer workplace, Californian community leadership has also implemented regulations to help flatten the curve and prevent further transmissions.

The risk mitigation measures included social distancing, limits to public gatherings, and universal masking. Essential workers are strongly encouraged to maintain the recommended distance and limit shared objects.

To ensure employees’ safety and well-being, business owners must also implement proper health and safety measures to ensure that employees remain out of harm’s way while providing essential services. Employers must also supply their employees with medical-grade face masks, hand sanitizers, and tissues to promote a COVID-free workplace.

Economic forecast for Californians

As business owners have become increasingly stringent when enforcing CDC guidelines, the COVID-19 curve has slowly flattened. However, other forces unrelated to the COVID-19 virus will impact SCV businesses, which calls for intense preparations.

For Santa Clarita Valley businesses, extreme weather conditions have affected the housing market’s supply and demand, as many Californian homeowners are looking to sell their properties. With residents fleeing at alarming rates, housing supply is outpacing demand.

To add insult to injury, California’s unemployment rate is at a record high due to COVID-19, stirring widespread concern. The unemployment curve seems to be moving sideways, with a slight improvement in July and a decline in August.

Given the static nature of economic activities in Santa Clarita, residents shouldn’t act overly optimistically. However, those searching for a light at the end of a tunnel can rest assured that lifted restrictions on non-essential will benefit local small businesses. Because store owners will be able to sell products in person, SCV residents can return to jobs and spend more time shopping, stimulating the economy. Although, with the second wave on the horizon, an unexpected spike in the unemployment rate still lies within the realm of possibilities.

How Californians are preparing for the second wave

As states start to lift the stay-at-home orders, non-essential businesses are slowly making a comeback. Although, for many companies, reopening comes with the stipulation of routine mask-wearing and social distancing.

Like other California-based storefronts, businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley should prepare to face the new norm and protect their employees and customers against the coronavirus’ ravaging effects. The journey involves strict adherence to the health guidelines recommended by the federal and state governments.

To adhere to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, business owners need to prepare for the transition by installing physical barriers in their workplace. Additionally, management must monitor employees’ health by creating a wellness plan, equipping the staff with personal protective equipment, daily wellness checks, and temperature checks. Finally, essential businesses should impose safety measures for handling physical items, while non-essential SCV businesses should set up protocols for consumer pickup orders. These precautions ensure optimal customer safety while increasing customer confidence.