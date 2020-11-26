Incumbents for Senate and Assembly elections remain in the lead

Incumbents in California’s 21st Senate District and 36th Assembly District appeared to have secured their re-elections ahead of certified votes as county elections officials tally up remaining ballots.

In the 21st Senate District race, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, had a total of 199,018 votes or 50.8% over Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller, who had received 192,838 (41.2%), following updates from San Bernardino County Wednesday and from Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

San Bernardino County is expected to issue its final certified election results on Tuesday, according to elections officials.

Wilk’s lead has remained steady throughout the election by more than 6,100 votes over his opponent. Mueller conceded last week his race against the state senator, who has said he would wait for further ballot counts before commenting on the results of the election.

In the 36th Assembly District election, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Santa Clarita, had a total of 101,991 votes, or 55.2% of the vote over Democratic opponent Steve Fox, who had garnered 82,882 (44.8%), according to tallies from L.A., San Bernardino and Kern counties.

California has yet to process 161,330 ballots as of Wednesday and 35,340 for L.A. County as of Tuesday. The next update for L.A. County is expected Friday.