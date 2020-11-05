Incumbents hold lead in SCV Water Board race

The election for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board took more shape Wednesday evening, with a number of the incumbents running in the race having a sizable lead over their opponents.



The SCV Water Agency, formed on Jan. 1, 2018, is overseen by a group of 12 board members. Three of the board’s divisions have two seats up for election, and the board is set to reduce from the current 12 members, which was initially 15, down to nine over the next two elections.

SCV Water Agency Division 1

Incumbent Gary Martin and Beth Braunstein were leading for two seats in Division 1 of the SCV Water Agency. Martin was leading the other three candidates with 15,925 (32.96%) of the votes, and Braunstein followed with 12,840 (26.57%). Both candidates were running against Karla Waymire who had 10,236 (21.18%) and Christine Okamoto with 9,320 (19.29%) as of this report, pending final vote tallies by L.A. County.

SCV Water Agency Division 2

Incumbent Ed Colley was holding the lead with 18,894 (33.9%) votes, ahead of three other candidates for Division 2. Piotr Orzechowski, a Princess Cruises environmental water-programs engineer, was closely following behind with 16,859 (30.24%) of the votes.

Both of the leaders ran against Valerie Bradford, who accumulated 10,761 (19.31%) of the votes, with Anna Kumar receiving 9,228 (16.55%), as of this report.

SCV Water Agency Division 3

Incumbent BJ Atkins led the Division 3 race with 14,260 (28.52%), ahead of opponents Kathye Armitage, Stacy Fortner and incumbent Maria Gutzeit. Armitage followed in second place with 12,229 (24.46%).

Gutzeit had 11,961 (23.92%) of the total votes as of Wednesday while Fortner had 11,544 (23.09%) of the total votes.