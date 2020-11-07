Jackknifed big rig prompts SigAlert on SB 5 freeway

A jackknifed big rig on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Newhall snarled traffic, prompting a SigAlert in the area with traffic estimated to be blocked for an hour.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, near Lyons Avenue, and backed up traffic to at least McBean Parkway, according to the alert.

“It was reported as a red, big rig across lanes and is blocking the No. 3 and 4 lanes,” said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. “They can’t move it without a tow truck.”

The trailer was reported as empty. There was no report of injuries, he added.