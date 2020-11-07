Jackknifed big rig prompts SigAlert on SB 5 freeway

Jackknifed big rig blocks lanes on southbound 5 near Lyons Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
A jackknifed big rig on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Newhall snarled traffic, prompting a SigAlert in the area with traffic estimated to be blocked for an hour. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, near Lyons Avenue, and backed up traffic to at least McBean Parkway, according to the alert. 

“It was reported as a red, big rig across lanes and is blocking the No. 3 and 4 lanes,” said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. “They can’t move it without a tow truck.” 

The trailer was reported as empty. There was no report of injuries, he added. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

