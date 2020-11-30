L.A.‌ ‌man‌ ‌arrested‌ ‌in‌ ‌fatal‌ ‌wrong-way‌ ‌crash‌ ‌Saturday‌ ‌ ‌

A Los Angeles man was arrested Saturday morning after a wrong-way crash in Castaic left one person dead and several seriously injured.

Guadalupe Padillaperez, 22, allegedly drove his 2016 Ford Focus southbound into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes of the Interstate 5, south of Templin Highway, in the early-morning hours Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol officers with the Newhall-area Office, who are investigating the crash.

The Ford Focus collided head-on with a 2019 Honda Accord in the carpool lane at around 2:45 a.m., according to a CHP officer’s preliminary report of the incident, which also noted that alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The person killed was not identified pending the notification of the next of kin.

The three occupants in the Honda Accord — three Chino Hills men in their 20s — all sustained injuries, with two of the passengers receiving treatment for serious injuries, according to officers.

Padillaperez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter DUI with gross negligence, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

Padillaperez did not have a court date, per records, as of the writing of this story. He’s being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.