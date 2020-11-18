L.A. County continue to increase on state’s metrics, SCV sees additional COVID-19 death

The California Department of Public Health released its updated metrics Tuesday, with Los Angeles County’s figures once again significantly increasing, keeping it in the state’s most restrictive tier.

Though L.A. County’s positivity rate is 5.3%, which meets the qualifications to move to the next tier, its case rate is significantly above the threshold at 20.6 per 100,000 residents, and its adjusted case rate is 13.5 — nearly double what is required to enter Tier 2 — according to the state data based on results from the week ending Nov. 10. The case rate is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 figures Tuesday, noting one additional death in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,301

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 344,523

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 25

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,299

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,126; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 26, 17 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,367

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 80

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,211

Unincorporated – Acton: 98

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 55

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 194

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,273 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 9

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 44

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 247

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 112

Unincorporated – Valencia: 57

