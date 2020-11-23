L.A. County reports all-time high COVID-19 case number

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest single-day case number since the onset of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Public Health reported one additional death being reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 81.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 6,124

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 370,636

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 8

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,446

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,473

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 18: 20, with 348 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Monday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Nov. 22: 8,911

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 22: 81

