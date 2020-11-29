L.A. County reports more than 5K COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 118

Courtesy of CDC
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 5,014
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 395,843

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 16
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,639

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,049; 24% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 25: 42, with 376 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 118, 99 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,512
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 83

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 6,191
Unincorporated – Acton: 113
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 60
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 229
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,411 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10
Unincorporated – Newhall: 36
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 50
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 307
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119
Unincorporated – Valencia: 64

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS