L.A. County reports more than 5K COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 118

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 5,014
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 395,843
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 16
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,639
Hospitalizations countywide: 2,049; 24% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 25: 42, with 376 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 118, 99 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,512
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 83
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 6,191
Unincorporated – Acton: 113
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 60
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 229
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,411 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10
Unincorporated – Newhall: 36
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 50
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 307
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119
Unincorporated – Valencia: 64
