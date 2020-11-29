L.A. County reports more than 5K COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 118

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 5,014

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 395,843

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 16

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,639

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,049; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 25: 42, with 376 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 118, 99 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,512

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 83

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 6,191

Unincorporated – Acton: 113

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 60

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 229

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,411 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 36

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 50

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 307

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119

Unincorporated – Valencia: 64

