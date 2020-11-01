L.A. County sees more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death related to the virus, bringing the death toll in the Santa Clarita Valley to 75:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,590

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 309,190

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 4

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,074

Hospitalizations countywide: 799; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 28: 15, with 299 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 41, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,369

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 74, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Sunday

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,418

Unincorporated – Acton: 86

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 37

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 177

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,195 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 26

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 38

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 203

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 53

