L.A. County to host Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go Feast

Los Angeles County Seal.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go Feast for families across the county.

Families are invited to join Parks and Recreation in getting in the holiday spirit with a free, drive-thru event, where they’ll be given supplies for a Thanksgiving feast.

Giveaways are set to include a grocery store gift certificate for a free turkey, as well as materials for a festive DIY centerpiece, fresh produce, dry foods and books.

Only one registration per household is permitted and pre-registration is required, with pre-registration receipts required to collect Grab-n-Go Feasts, which can be printed or shown on phones. 

The Grab-n-Go Feast is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Val Verde Community Regional Park, located at 30300 West Arlington Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/35bNia7 or call Val Verde Park at 661-257-4014. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

