L.A. County to host Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go Feast

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go Feast for families across the county.

Families are invited to join Parks and Recreation in getting in the holiday spirit with a free, drive-thru event, where they’ll be given supplies for a Thanksgiving feast.

Giveaways are set to include a grocery store gift certificate for a free turkey, as well as materials for a festive DIY centerpiece, fresh produce, dry foods and books.

Only one registration per household is permitted and pre-registration is required, with pre-registration receipts required to collect Grab-n-Go Feasts, which can be printed or shown on phones.

The Grab-n-Go Feast is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Val Verde Community Regional Park, located at 30300 West Arlington Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/35bNia7 or call Val Verde Park at 661-257-4014.