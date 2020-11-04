Lost hiker found in Towsley Canyon

Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue Team members assist in the search for a lost hiker at Towsley Canyon Hiking Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Courtesy
A lost hiker who reportedly fell off a cliff at Towsley Canyon hiking park was found Tuesday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, as well as the SCV Search and Rescue Team, were called to assist in the search, according to a Twitter post from SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

As it was dark, Los Angeles County Fire Copter 16, was also called in to assist the first responders on the ground just before 7 p.m., added Fire Supervisor Marvin Lim. 

After a nearly 90-minute search, the hiker was located and hoisted to safety by Copter 16, according to fire officials. 

The hiker is now safe with his family, Sheriff’s Station officials added in the post.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

