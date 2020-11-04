Lost hiker found in Towsley Canyon

A lost hiker who reportedly fell off a cliff at Towsley Canyon hiking park was found Tuesday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, as well as the SCV Search and Rescue Team, were called to assist in the search, according to a Twitter post from SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

As it was dark, Los Angeles County Fire Copter 16, was also called in to assist the first responders on the ground just before 7 p.m., added Fire Supervisor Marvin Lim.

After a nearly 90-minute search, the hiker was located and hoisted to safety by Copter 16, according to fire officials.

The hiker is now safe with his family, Sheriff’s Station officials added in the post.