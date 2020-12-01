Man killed in Saugus crash identified

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in Saugus Saturday night. November 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The man killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as 62-year-old Kelly Blair, of Saugus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies first responded to the crash at the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Guadilamar Drive in Saugus around 7:20 p.m., according to Traffic Sgt. David Shoemaker.

A blue Pontiac Vibe was struck on its driver-side door by a commercial van while turning onto Seco Canyon Road, Shoemaker said.

Blair, the driver of the Vibe, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene after receiving reports that at least one person was trapped in the wreckage, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman. 

The crash remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to sheriff’s officials. There were no additional injuries.

Signal Photographer Bobby Block contributed to this report.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS