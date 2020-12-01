Man killed in Saugus crash identified

The man killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as 62-year-old Kelly Blair, of Saugus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies first responded to the crash at the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Guadilamar Drive in Saugus around 7:20 p.m., according to Traffic Sgt. David Shoemaker.

A blue Pontiac Vibe was struck on its driver-side door by a commercial van while turning onto Seco Canyon Road, Shoemaker said.

Blair, the driver of the Vibe, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene after receiving reports that at least one person was trapped in the wreckage, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The crash remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to sheriff’s officials. There were no additional injuries.

