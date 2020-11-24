Missing hiker found during Towsley Canyon search and rescue operation

Search and rescue personnel found a hiker who was reported missing in Towsley Canyon on Tuesday.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene at the parking lot at the base of the Santa Clarita Valley hiking trail shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

First responders discuss the operation to retrieve a missing hiker near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

A helicopter had been called in by officials on the scene, as well, to assist with any possible extraction of at least one hiker that had been reported missing.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the missing hiker had been located in the canyon, said Sgt. Adam Stoll of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The status of the health status of the hiker was unknown as of the publication of this article. Officials with the Fire Department were unavailable to comment.