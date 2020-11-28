Multiple lanes blocked after 4-car collision

Multiple lanes on Highway 14 were blocked Saturday after a four-vehicle collision in the Shadow Pines area.

The collision was first reported at 12:55 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, just north of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The paramedic squad initially called to the scene had been canceled. However, two AMR ambulances were still dispatched to the scene, and the paramedic cancellation was likely due to the injuries being non-life-threatening, Peters said.

California Highway Patrol officials said two SUV’s and another unknown vehicle involved in the crash had been blocking the two middle lanes on the highway when they arrived on the scene.

As of 1:37 p.m., a tow truck was still on the way to the site of the crash to clear at least one of the vehicles, according to CHP officials.

Traffic delays were reported on the northbound side as crews worked to clear the scene.