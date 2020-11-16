Newhall 19-year-old ID’ed as man killed in traffic collision

The man killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 14 Sunday morning was identified as 19-year-old Juan Miranda, of Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“(There was) a call of a vehicle overturned blocking the HOV lane, south of Escondido Canyon Road,” according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office. “The driver exited the overturned vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. (The) Newhall unit responded to the scene. The driver suffered fatal injuries as result of the collision.”

Greengard added the collision resulted in all lanes of the southbound side of the freeway being closed and traffic was diverted to Red Rover Mine Road.

“Units arrived at 4:45 (a.m.) and issued a SigAlert at 4:54 (a.m.),” said officer Tony Polizzi with CHP. “There was one party deceased on the scene upon arrival.”

The freeway was reopened as of 8:51 a.m. Sunday, according to Polizzi.