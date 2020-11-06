Newhall School District welcomes new principal and HR director

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

Newhall School District has welcomed Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School following the promotion of the school’s former principal, Ken Hintz, to be the new director of human resources for the district.

Ramirez began her teaching career 20 years ago, starting as a teacher’s assistant in Los Angeles Unified School District. She later came to NSD as a teacher, where she taught third, fourth, and sixth grade for 10 years. Before being named the new principal, Ramirez was the assistant principal for four years at Old Orchard, Valencia Valley and McGrath elementary schools.

“Ramirez’s experience and passion for continuing to collaborate with NSD teachers, parents, and students will aid her well in carrying forward our tradition of excellence,” Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to working alongside her and benefiting from the wealth of knowledge she brings.”

Hintz served as the principal of Old Orchard for five years before being promoted to director of HR for the Newhall School District. Prior to that, he served as an assistant principal at Stevenson Ranch and Peachland elementary schools.

“His experience and commitment to student success is unparalleled,” Pelzel said in a prepared statement. “He has been an advocate for children and works tirelessly to ensure all students are able to achieve high levels. I have no doubt that he will continue to do so in his new position while also inspiring his peers to achieve their highest potential. We look forward to watching him in this new role and learning from his extensive experience.”

As new HR director, Hintz hopes to be a valuable asset in assisting students. “I am excited to continue serving the district and our students in this new capacity. The Newhall School District is a unique place, made up of incredible educators and students, all working toward a common goal: student success,” he said in a prepared statement.