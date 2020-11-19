No charges expected in fatal highway crash on Highway 14

California Highway Patrol officers are not planning to file charges from a fatal collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 that took place near the Escondido Canyon off-ramp Sunday morning.

Juan Miranda, 19, of Newhall, was killed when he was struck after exiting his vehicle, which was overturned and blocking the carpool lane on Highway 14 shortly before 4:45 a.m.

Officers from the CHP Newhall-area Office have not determined the circumstances that led to Miranda’s crash.

However, a CHP officer confirmed Wednesday that, contrary to previous reports in other media, the driver pulled over and called 911 right after the collision, notifying officers that a person had been struck.

Based on the circumstances, no charges were recommended.

The collision resulted in all lanes of the southbound side of the freeway being closed and traffic was diverted to Red Rover Mine Road for about four hours on Sunday morning. The freeway was reopened as of 8:51 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Tony Polizzi with CHP.