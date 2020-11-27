Public Health announces targeted safer at home order after COVID-19 cases increase

Modifications to the Los Angeles county health officer order will go into effect Monday after public health officials report the five-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to be over 4,500.

Public Health officials announced in a press release modifications to the “targeted safer at home” order in order to mitigate community transmission of the virus after reporting an additional 4,544 cases countywide Friday. The order will remain in effect until Dec. 20.

“With the recent surge of COVID-19 across our community, we must take additional safety measures to reduce the risk of illness and death from this terrible virus and protect our health care system,” said Public Health director Barbara Ferrer in a press release. “These targeted measures are in effect for the next three weeks and still allow for many essential and non-essential activities where residents are always masked and distanced.

The modifications include prohibiting gatherings with others outside of a single household, reduced occupancy at businesses and closure of non-essential businesses.

Previously, public health officials announced gatherings can be held with no more than three households as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. However, after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of November, Public Health officials are now prohibiting all gatherings with mixed households.

Businesses will be required to reduce occupancy under the modified order, which include:

Essential retail – 35% maximum occupancy.

Non-essential retail (includes indoor malls) – 20% maximum occupancy.

Personal care services – 20% maximum occupancy.

Libraries – 20% maximum occupancy.

Fitness centers operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy.

Museums galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy.

Mini-golf, batting cages, go-kart racing operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy.

Cardrooms and playgrounds will be required to close for the duration of the modified order as they are not deemed essential businesses by Public Health.

Schools and day camps are able to remain open for small cohorts, but would be required to close for 14 days if an outbreak of three or more cases occur.

Public Health also reported the following updated COVID-19 figures Friday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 4,544

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 387,793

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 24

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,604

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,893; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 25: 42, with 376 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 106, 75 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,443

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 83

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 6,040

Unincorporated – Acton: 112

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 59

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 225

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,392 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 35

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 300

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119

Unincorporated – Valencia: 63

