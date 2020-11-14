Public Health reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since summer surge

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported Saturday the highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases since the July surge, with more than 3,700 cases countywide, of which more than 90 came from the Santa Clarita Valley.

A total of 3,780 new cases were reported countywide, and 93 came from the Santa Clarita Valley, with 78% coming from the city of Santa Clarita, according to Public Health.

The rise in cases, of which 74% of those reported Saturday came from those under the age of 50, “complicates planning for increasing the numbers of students returning to schools, further re-opening additional sectors and permitting additional activities,” officials said in a news release.

“Many younger people are out socializing with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are helping to spread the virus to more vulnerable people at a time when cases are surging dangerously in the county,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a prepared statement. “While the effect of the coronavirus on younger people may not be significantly associated with deaths, younger people definitely act as a transmission connector to individuals at a higher risk.”

Public Health officials also urged residents that as the holiday season approaches, people should follow safety guidelines on small private gatherings if one plans to get together with others.

“(T)his includes gathering outdoors only, with up to two other households, for less than two hours,” read the release.

County public health officials released the following updated COVID-19 figures Saturday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,780

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 336,549

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 20

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,266

Hospitalizations countywide: 966; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 93, 73 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,174

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,073

Unincorporated – Acton: 97

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 53

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 187

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,249 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 8

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 43

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 235

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 110

Unincorporated – Valencia: 55

