Rain, snow return to parts of SCV

Following a warm start of autumn, the Santa Clarita Valley got its first taste of rain, with parts of Agua Dulce and Acton even seeing some snow Saturday.

“It was not even raining, but within minutes it started with lightning and thunder and then snow,” Sally Bond wrote in an email, regarding the quick weather change in Agua Dulce Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers conducted traffic breaks at the summit of the Grapevine Saturday due to freezing temperatures, with National Weather Service officials expecting the snow level to drop to 3,000 feet Sunday afternoon.

A light dusting of snow remains on the ground on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce on Saturday, November 07, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The storm system is still moving through, so the Santa Clarita Valley will see some shower activity this afternoon and into this evening,” NWS meteorologist Todd Hall said, “while parts of Canyon Country and the Grapevine may see a dusting (of snow) in the foothill areas, as some snow accumulates.”

While rainfall in the SCV is expected to be, in general, fairly light, with some areas remaining dry while others are wetter, it’ll continue to be showery into the evening, Hall added.

A car in Agua Dulce is dusted with snow on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Courtesy of Sally Bond

In addition, 40-45 mph wind gusts are expected, as the storm is rolling through.

Although sunny skies will return Monday, a cold air mass out of Canada developing Sunday night is set to keep temperatures cooler than normal for this time of year through the week in the SCV, with a potential for frost overnight Sunday, Hall added.