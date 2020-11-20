Santa Clarita Valley COVID-19 outbreaks and compliance

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health updates daily information regarding reported outbreaks of three or more COVID-19 diagnoses that are linked to a specific location.
The maps also shows local educational settings with three or more cases tied to a location, as well as any location that’s been cited for noncompliance.
For more information on the outbreaks and compliance issues reported, the table below the map contains additional information.
The map below shows the data reported by Public Health as of 8 p.m. Nov. 18.
Los Angeles County non-residential settings with 3 or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases
(including workplaces, food and retail stores)
|Obs
|Setting Name
|Address
|Total Confirmed Staff
|Total Confirmed Non-Staff
|1
|203K Mortgage Corp
|40015 Sierra Hwy Ste B270, Palmdale, CA, 93550
|3
|0
|2
|365 Delivery, Inc.
|21822 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|0
|3
|99 Cent Only Stores Warehouse and Corporate Office
|4000 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90023
|37
|0
|4
|ACME Furniture
|18895 Arenth Ave, City of Industry, CA, 91748
|7
|0
|5
|Ace Air Manufacturing, Inc.
|1430 W 135th St, Gardena, CA, 90249
|3
|0
|6
|Airnamic, Inc.
|801 Western Ave, Glendale, CA, 91201
|25
|0
|7
|Alpha Romero Maserati of Van Nuys
|5711 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91401
|36
|0
|8
|Amazon DPS1
|4187 Temple City Blvd, El Monte, CA, 91731
|11
|0
|9
|America’s Job Centers of California
|5301 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90022
|4
|0
|10
|American Nuts, LLC
|12950 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342
|21
|0
|11
|Andrew Lauren Surfaces
|13220 Cambridge St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|3
|0
|12
|Antelope Valley Foundation
|646 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA, 93534
|3
|0
|13
|BHJ USA, LLC
|5100 S Boyle Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|5
|0
|14
|Bay Center Foods
|29125 Valley View Avenue, Valencia, CA, 91355
|14
|0
|15
|Bellis Steel Company
|8740 Vanalden Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324
|3
|0
|16
|Bentley Mills LA
|14641 Don Julian Rd, City of Industry, CA, 91746
|81
|0
|17
|Block By Block
|221 N Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210
|3
|0
|18
|Borray’s Plastics MFG, Inc.
|10616 Pioneer Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|7
|0
|19
|Bruin Cafe, UCLA
|350 De Neve Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90024
|5
|0
|20
|Burger King Monrovia
|354 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 91016
|4
|0
|21
|CBS Radford Studios Stage 14
|4024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA, 91604
|7
|0
|22
|CBS Radford Studios Stage 4
|4024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA, 91604
|11
|0
|23
|CR Laurence (CRL)
|2100 E 38th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|5
|0
|24
|California Conservation Corps
|11401 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|4
|0
|25
|California DMV – Arleta
|14400 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 91331
|3
|0
|26
|California DMV – El Monte
|4000 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731
|7
|0
|27
|California Highway Patrol West Valley
|5825 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367
|15
|0
|28
|Canyon Plastics
|28455 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA, 91355
|13
|0
|29
|Century 21 All Stars
|9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|5
|0
|30
|Chabalitas Restaurant
|10767 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|3
|0
|31
|Chevron Refinery
|324 W El Segundo Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|3
|0
|32
|Command Packing
|3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|5
|0
|33
|Commercial Meat Company
|7820 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|6
|0
|34
|Concorde Battery Corp
|2009 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790
|19
|0
|35
|Cosmetic Lab, Inc.
|11933 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA, 90241
|10
|0
|36
|Costco – North Hollywood
|11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA, 91605
|12
|0
|37
|CrossFit Whittier
|12217 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA, 90601
|4
|1
|38
|Crothall Healthcare Laundry and Linen Services
|14710 Northam St, La Mirada, CA, 90638
|5
|0
|39
|Day-Lee Foods, Inc.
|13055 Molette St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|11
|0
|40
|Digital Room, Inc.
|8000 Haskell Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406
|6
|0
|41
|Dimetri Gardikas
|14811 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|6
|0
|42
|Domino’s Pizza – North Hollywood
|5166 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91601
|3
|0
|43
|Enterprise Rent-A-Car Signal Hill
|2750 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|4
|0
|44
|Everson Spice
|2667 Gundry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|8
|0
|45
|FN Logistics, Inc.
|12588 Lakeland Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|13
|0
|46
|FedEx Ground Arcadia
|12369 Lower Azusa Rd, Arcadia, CA, 91006
|4
|0
|47
|FedEx Ground City of Industry
|200 Old Ranch Rd, City of Industry, CA, 91789
|6
|0
|48
|First Advocate
|Inglewood, CA, 90304
|3
|1
|49
|Flores Design Fine Furniture, Inc.
|4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|38
|0
|50
|Food 4 Less #314
|8530 Tobias Ave, Panorama City, CA, 91402
|5
|0
|51
|Forrest Machining, Inc.
|27756 Avenue Mentry, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355
|21
|0
|52
|Foxburg Productions LLC
|4000 Warner Blvd, Suite 2250, Burbank, CA, 91522
|5
|0
|53
|Fujimura Accountancy Corporation (CPA Office)
|16500 S Western Ave, unit 102, Gardena, CA, 90247
|3
|0
|54
|G.A. Gertmenian & Sons
|6195 Randolph St, Commerce, CA, 90040
|7
|0
|55
|Gaming 247, Inc. (DBA Venn TV)
|12615 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, CA, 90066
|7
|0
|56
|Grace Community Church
|13248 Roscoe Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|5
|0
|57
|Great American Packaging
|4361 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|5
|0
|58
|H Mart Logistics, Inc.
|11966 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90606
|5
|0
|59
|Hanson Rivet
|13241 Weidner St, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|4
|0
|60
|Harvest Farms Plant B
|45000 Yucca Ave, Lancaster, CA, 93534
|17
|0
|61
|Hawthorne Police Department
|12501 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|3
|0
|62
|Home Depot – North Hollywood #6613
|11600 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA, 91605
|6
|0
|63
|Honda, Culver City
|9055 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232
|6
|0
|64
|Howmet Aerospace #2
|3000 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|5
|0
|65
|IBEW Local 11
|6023 Garfield Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040
|3
|0
|66
|Iglesia Bautista Hollydale
|12160 Utah Ave, South Gate, CA, 90280
|1
|2
|67
|Integrated Food Service
|310 W Alondra Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248
|12
|0
|68
|Interstate McBee California
|13137 Arctic Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|3
|0
|69
|JCPenney, Antelope Valley Mall
|1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA, 93551
|3
|0
|70
|Jarrow Industries
|12246 Hawkins St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|5
|0
|71
|K 1 Packaging Group
|17989 Arenth Ave, City of Industry, CA, 91748
|3
|0
|72
|Kaiser Aluminum
|6250 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90040
|4
|0
|73
|Killer Merch
|9505 Mason Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|10
|0
|74
|King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant
|19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501
|11
|0
|75
|LA Airforce Base
|482 N Aviation Blvd., El Segundo, CA, 90245
|3
|0
|76
|LA Apparel #3
|1020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|202
|0
|77
|LA City Parks – The Kleimer Building
|3900 Chevy Chase Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90039
|5
|0
|78
|LA City Planning
|201 N Figueroa St, 1460 5th Fl Rm 525, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|3
|0
|79
|LA County DCFS – Glendora
|725 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 91740
|4
|0
|80
|LA County DCFS – Santa Fe Springs
|10355 Slusher Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|8
|0
|81
|LA County DPSS – South Special
|17600 B Santa Fe Ave, East Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90221
|14
|0
|82
|LA County Department of Parks and Recreation
|265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|6
|0
|83
|LA County Department of Parks and Recreation – Alhambra
|1000 S Fremont Ave, Alhambra, CA, 91803
|3
|0
|84
|LA County Fire Air Operations
|12605 Osborne St, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|6
|0
|85
|LA County Fire Department – Batallion 15 – Fire Station 183, 184, 185
|1980 W Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA, 91768
|5
|0
|86
|LA County Registrar-Recorder
|12400 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|8
|0
|87
|LA County Sheriff’s Department – Crescenta Valley Station
|4554 Briggs Ave, La Crescenta, CA, 91214
|4
|0
|88
|LAFD Fire Station 11
|1819 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057
|4
|0
|89
|LAFD Fire Station 37
|1090 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90024
|5
|0
|90
|LAFD Fire Station 94
|4470 Coliseum St, Los Angeles, CA, 90016
|5
|0
|91
|LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center #2
|5651 W Manchester Ave, Westchester, CA, 90045
|5
|0
|92
|LAPD Central Community Police Station
|251 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90014
|3
|0
|93
|LAPD Security Services
|100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|9
|0
|94
|LAPD Southwest Community Police Station
|1546 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90062
|5
|0
|95
|LAPD Topanga Community Police Station
|21501 Schoenborn St, Canoga Park, CA, 91304
|3
|0
|96
|LAWA Police
|7303 World Way W, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|5
|0
|97
|La Mesa at Le Jardin
|1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 90028
|6
|0
|98
|Langer’s Deli
|704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057
|11
|0
|99
|Lexus of Cerritos
|18800 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|4
|0
|100
|Lincare
|21821 Plummer St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|4
|0
|101
|Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
|1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA, 90401
|4
|0
|102
|Los Amigos Restaurant
|2825 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA, 91505
|4
|0
|103
|Los Angeles Dodgers LLC
|1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|5
|1
|104
|Los Angeles Football Club Performance Center
|5401 Paseo Rancho Castilla, Los Angeles, CA, 90032
|3
|0
|105
|Los Angeles Motor Cars, Inc.
|2025 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007
|9
|0
|106
|MCI Foods, Inc.
|13013 Molette St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|18
|0
|107
|Marathon Truck Body, Inc.
|25597 Springbrook Ave, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350
|24
|0
|108
|Mariak Industries
|675 W Manville St, Compton, CA, 90220
|4
|0
|109
|McDonald’s #19375
|3160 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|12
|0
|110
|Michaels Distribution Center (1)
|3501 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA, 93536
|9
|0
|111
|Michaels Distribution Center (2)
|3501 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA, 93536
|12
|0
|112
|Milli Part, Inc.
|412 W Carter Dr, Glendora, CA, 91740
|3
|0
|113
|Mission Foods Corp
|5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022
|69
|0
|114
|Mission Foods, Panorama
|14200 Arminta St, Panorama City, CA, 91402
|4
|0
|115
|Mohawk Western Plastics
|1496 Arrow Hwy, La Verne, CA, 91750
|11
|0
|116
|Moss & Company Property Management – Zelzah Court Apartments
|9810 Zelzah Ave, Northridge, CA, 91325
|3
|0
|117
|Motor Car Parts of America
|2929 California St, Torrance, CA, 90503
|23
|0
|118
|NBC Universal Stage 1
|3900 Lankershim Boulevard, Stage 1, Building 2230, Studio City, CA, 91604
|11
|0
|119
|NOVA Ortho-Med, Inc.
|1470 Beachey Pl, Carson, CA, 90746
|7
|0
|120
|Northrop Grumman – Palmdale
|3520 E Avenue M, Palmdale, CA, 93550
|98
|0
|121
|Onstage Dance Center
|11711 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA, 90241
|1
|2
|122
|Organic By Nature
|2610 Homestead Pl, Compton, CA, 90220
|5
|0
|123
|Ormco and Spark Manufacturing
|1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|6
|0
|124
|Pacific Vista Landscape
|22777 Lyons Ave, Suite 212, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321
|12
|0
|125
|Packaging Corporation of America
|4240 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|5
|0
|126
|Padco Auto Parts
|7025 Reseda Blvd, Reseda, CA, 91335
|4
|0
|127
|Panda Express #2521
|8315 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|4
|0
|128
|Papa Cantella’s Sausage
|3341 E 50th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|18
|0
|129
|Park Hospitality
|1538 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90026
|4
|0
|130
|Pinto Express, Inc.
|1001 W Walnut St, Compton, CA, 90220
|7
|0
|131
|Porsche South Bay
|14610 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|4
|0
|132
|Quality Seafood
|130 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, CA, 90277
|6
|0
|133
|Red Rock Secured
|898 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 440, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|6
|0
|134
|Reuben Raucher & Blum
|12400 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025
|3
|0
|135
|Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey
|8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241
|51
|0
|136
|Robinson Helicopter Company
|2901 Airport Dr, Torrance, CA, 90505
|8
|0
|137
|Sacred Heart Catholic Church
|565 W Kettering St, Lancaster, CA, 93534
|3
|0
|138
|San Fernando Valley Patient’s Cooperative
|12527 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342
|14
|0
|139
|Satco
|120 Kansas St, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|4
|0
|140
|Schrillo Company LLC
|16750 Schoenborn St, North Hills, CA, 91343
|10
|0
|141
|Sea Win, Inc.
|526 Stanford Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|12
|0
|142
|Sectran Security
|7633 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|5
|0
|143
|See’s Candy, Inc. (Manufacturing)
|3423 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90016
|8
|0
|144
|Senior Aerospace SSP
|2980 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA, 91504
|6
|0
|145
|Shutters On The Beach
|1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, 90405
|6
|0
|146
|Sierra Auto Cars, Inc.
|1450 S Shamrock Ave, Monrovia, CA, 91016
|5
|0
|147
|Smithfield
|3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|319
|0
|148
|Soderberg Manufacturing
|20821 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789
|5
|0
|149
|Solevy Co.
|29017 Avenue Penn, Valencia, CA, 91355
|21
|0
|150
|Soul Cycle
|820 S Pacific Coast Hwy, 106, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|4
|0
|151
|Space-Lok
|13306 Halldale Ave, Gardena, CA, 90249
|6
|0
|152
|Square-H Brands, Inc.
|2731 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|14
|0
|153
|Staples #1499 Koreatown
|3223 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90020
|3
|0
|154
|Star Nail / Cuccio
|29120 Avenue Paine, Valencia, CA, 91355
|5
|0
|155
|Starbucks Pomona
|2101 Murchison Ave, Pomona, CA, 91768
|5
|0
|156
|Street Maintenance Division
|4206 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90037
|5
|0
|157
|Sutter Street Manufacturing
|21700 Baker Pkwy, City of Industry, CA, 91789
|129
|0
|158
|TEC Equipment
|14800 Firestone Blvd, La Mirada, CA, 90638
|4
|0
|159
|Tanarack Studios
|8615 Tamarack Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|13
|0
|160
|Tarlani Healthcare
|315 Arden Ave, unit 2, Glendale, CA, 91203
|3
|0
|161
|The Bicycle Hotel & Casino
|888 Bicycle Casino Dr, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201
|5
|0
|162
|The Foam Shop
|9667 Canoga Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|12
|0
|163
|The Habit Burger Grill
|2134 W Sunset Blvd, A, Los Angeles, CA, 90026
|3
|0
|164
|The Habit Burger Grill – Downey
|8619 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA, 90241
|4
|0
|165
|The MS Rouse Company
|1611 Kona Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|10
|0
|166
|The Study at Headrick, UCLA
|250 De Neve Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90024
|4
|1
|167
|Todd Memorial Chapel
|570 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767
|5
|0
|168
|Toll Global Forwarding
|450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|4
|0
|169
|Total Transportation Services
|18735 S Ferris Pl, Compton, CA, 90220
|17
|0
|170
|Totex Manufacturing, Inc.
|3050 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|3
|0
|171
|Toyota of Culver City
|9077 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232
|23
|0
|172
|Toyota, Frontier
|23621 Creekside Rd, Valencia, CA, 91355
|6
|0
|173
|UCLA Campus Police (UCPD)
|601 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA, 90095
|5
|0
|174
|USPS – Carson Annex
|24760 Main St, Carson, CA, 90745
|7
|0
|175
|Universal Waste Systems
|10120 Miller Way, South Gate, CA, 90280
|5
|0
|176
|Unix Packaging
|9 Minson Way, Montebello, CA, 90640
|21
|0
|177
|Valero Refinery
|1651 Alameda St, Wilmington, CA, 90744
|8
|0
|178
|Vallarta Supermarket #8
|9136 Sepulveda Blvd, North Hills, CA, 91343
|4
|0
|179
|Vernon Sales, Inc.
|2788 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|4
|0
|180
|Vista Sotheby’s International Realty
|16 Malaga Cove Plz, Palos Verdes Estates, CA, 90274
|4
|0
|181
|Waconah Construction
|218 Stepney St, Inglewood, CA, 90302
|4
|0
|182
|Walker Design, Inc.
|11926 Allegheny St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|3
|0
|183
|Wax Jean
|2465 E 16th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|7
|0
|184
|WebCor General Contractor
|9000 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90048
|21
|0
|185
|Wells Fargo Bank – West Covina Heights
|2322 S Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA, 91792
|3
|0
|186
|Woodpecker Cabinets
|21512 Nordhoff St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|5
|0
|187
|Zara
|3306 Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA, 91210
|3
|0
|Total
|2302
|8
Los Angeles County educational settings with 3 or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Obs
|Setting Name
|Address
|Total Confirmed Staff
|Total Confirmed Students
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Elementary School – Day Care Program
|1610 Lake St, Glendale, CA, 91201
|2
|2
|2
|Boys & Girls Club LA Harbor – Port Site
|100 W 5th St, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|4
|5
|3
|Carlos Santana Arts Academy
|9301 Columbus Ave, North Hills, CA, 91343
|3
|0
|4
|Eastside High School
|3200 W. Avenue J 8, Lancaster, CA, 93535
|5
|0
|5
|Green Meadows Recreation Center
|431 E 89th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90003
|4
|2
|6
|Hill Point Montessori Preparatory School
|6601 Valley Circle Blvd, West Hills, CA, 91307
|2
|2
|7
|IT Department – Eastside Union School District
|44938 30th St E, Lancaster, CA, 93535
|3
|0
|8
|It’s A Small World Child Care & Preschool
|44221 10th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534
|2
|2
|9
|La Puente High School
|15615 Nelson Ave, La Puente, CA, 91744
|10
|0
|10
|Longfellow Elementary School – Compton Unified School District
|1101 S Dwight Ave, Compton, CA, 90220
|3
|0
|11
|Mulberry Tree Learning Center
|13841 Christine Dr, Whittier, CA, 90605
|5
|1
|12
|Off Campus Neighborhood, UCLA
|Los Angeles, CA
|0
|48
|13
|Off Campus Neighborhood, USC
|Los Angeles, CA
|2
|23
|14
|Our Lady of Grace School
|17720 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 91316
|1
|2
|15
|St. Matthias School
|7130 Cedar St, Huntington Park, CA, 90255
|3
|1
|16
|Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills
|300 N Clark Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90211
|5
|0
|17
|The Master’s University and Seminary
|21726 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321
|6
|8
|18
|Thomas Starr King Middle School
|4201 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90029
|4
|0
|19
|Victor Hodge Elementary School
|700 W 11th St, Azusa, CA, 91702
|4
|0
|20
|West Covina Dukes Baseball Club – Youth Baseball League
|350 S Citrus St, West Covina, CA, 91791
|0
|10
|Total
|68
|106
Citations Issued Due to Lack of Compliance with Health Officer Order
|8/30/2020
|SHEPHERD CHURCH AGUA DULCE
|34709 AGUA DULCE CANYON RD
|AGUA DULCE
|PLACES OF WORSHIP
|9/6/2020
|SHEPHERD CHURCH AGUA DULCE
|34709 AGUA DULCE CANYON RD
|AGUA DULCE
|PLACES OF WORSHIP
|9/13/2020
|SHEPHERD CHURCH AGUA DULCE
|34709 AGUA DULCE CANYON RD
|AGUA DULCE
|PLACES OF WORSHIP
|9/22/2020
|ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK
|28656 THE OLD RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
|9/25/2020
|ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK
|28656 THE OLD RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|Q
|9/26/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/3/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/10/2020
|SWEETWATER SPRINGS RANCH
|11727 MINT CANYON RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/10/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/14/2020
|ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK
|28656 THE OLD RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
|10/15/2020
|ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK
|28656 THE OLD RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
|10/16/2020
|ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK
|28656 THE OLD RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
|10/17/2020
|ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK
|28656 THE OLD RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
|10/17/2020
|SWEETWATER SPRINGS RANCH
|11727 MINT CANYON RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/17/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/23/2020
|RANCH HOUSE RESTAURANT & COFFEE SHOP
|49713 GORMAN POST RD
|GORMAN
|RESTAURANT (61-150) SEATS HIGH RISK
|10/24/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/26/2020
|CRUNCH FITNESS
|18655 SOLEDAD CANYON RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|GYMS AND FITNESS CENTERS (NO POOL)
|10/31/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CANYON RD
|SANTA CLARITA
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|10/31/2020
|SWEETWATER SPRINGS RANCH
|11727 MINT CANYON RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|11/7/2020
|GARDENS OF PARADISE
|32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RD
|AGUA DULCE
|UNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
|11/14/2020
|COMBAT PAINTBALL PARK
|31050 CHARLIE CANYON RD
|CASTAIC
|FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)