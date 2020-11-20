Santa Clarita Valley COVID-19 outbreaks and compliance

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health updates daily information regarding reported outbreaks of three or more COVID-19 diagnoses that are linked to a specific location.

The maps also shows local educational settings with three or more cases tied to a location, as well as any location that’s been cited for noncompliance.

For more information on the outbreaks and compliance issues reported, the table below the map contains additional information.

The map below shows the data reported by Public Health as of 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

Los Angeles County non-residential settings with 3 or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases

(including workplaces, food and retail stores)

Obs Setting Name Address Total Confirmed Staff Total Confirmed Non-Staff 1 203K Mortgage Corp 40015 Sierra Hwy Ste B270, Palmdale, CA, 93550 3 0 2 365 Delivery, Inc. 21822 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 0 3 99 Cent Only Stores Warehouse and Corporate Office 4000 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90023 37 0 4 ACME Furniture 18895 Arenth Ave, City of Industry, CA, 91748 7 0 5 Ace Air Manufacturing, Inc. 1430 W 135th St, Gardena, CA, 90249 3 0 6 Airnamic, Inc. 801 Western Ave, Glendale, CA, 91201 25 0 7 Alpha Romero Maserati of Van Nuys 5711 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91401 36 0 8 Amazon DPS1 4187 Temple City Blvd, El Monte, CA, 91731 11 0 9 America’s Job Centers of California 5301 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90022 4 0 10 American Nuts, LLC 12950 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342 21 0 11 Andrew Lauren Surfaces 13220 Cambridge St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 3 0 12 Antelope Valley Foundation 646 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA, 93534 3 0 13 BHJ USA, LLC 5100 S Boyle Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 5 0 14 Bay Center Foods 29125 Valley View Avenue, Valencia, CA, 91355 14 0 15 Bellis Steel Company 8740 Vanalden Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324 3 0 16 Bentley Mills LA 14641 Don Julian Rd, City of Industry, CA, 91746 81 0 17 Block By Block 221 N Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 3 0 18 Borray’s Plastics MFG, Inc. 10616 Pioneer Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 7 0 19 Bruin Cafe, UCLA 350 De Neve Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 5 0 20 Burger King Monrovia 354 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 91016 4 0 21 CBS Radford Studios Stage 14 4024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA, 91604 7 0 22 CBS Radford Studios Stage 4 4024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA, 91604 11 0 23 CR Laurence (CRL) 2100 E 38th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 5 0 24 California Conservation Corps 11401 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA, 90650 4 0 25 California DMV – Arleta 14400 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 91331 3 0 26 California DMV – El Monte 4000 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731 7 0 27 California Highway Patrol West Valley 5825 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367 15 0 28 Canyon Plastics 28455 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA, 91355 13 0 29 Century 21 All Stars 9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 5 0 30 Chabalitas Restaurant 10767 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 91331 3 0 31 Chevron Refinery 324 W El Segundo Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 90245 3 0 32 Command Packing 3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 5 0 33 Commercial Meat Company 7820 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 6 0 34 Concorde Battery Corp 2009 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790 19 0 35 Cosmetic Lab, Inc. 11933 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA, 90241 10 0 36 Costco – North Hollywood 11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA, 91605 12 0 37 CrossFit Whittier 12217 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA, 90601 4 1 38 Crothall Healthcare Laundry and Linen Services 14710 Northam St, La Mirada, CA, 90638 5 0 39 Day-Lee Foods, Inc. 13055 Molette St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 11 0 40 Digital Room, Inc. 8000 Haskell Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406 6 0 41 Dimetri Gardikas 14811 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 6 0 42 Domino’s Pizza – North Hollywood 5166 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91601 3 0 43 Enterprise Rent-A-Car Signal Hill 2750 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 4 0 44 Everson Spice 2667 Gundry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 8 0 45 FN Logistics, Inc. 12588 Lakeland Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 13 0 46 FedEx Ground Arcadia 12369 Lower Azusa Rd, Arcadia, CA, 91006 4 0 47 FedEx Ground City of Industry 200 Old Ranch Rd, City of Industry, CA, 91789 6 0 48 First Advocate Inglewood, CA, 90304 3 1 49 Flores Design Fine Furniture, Inc. 4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 38 0 50 Food 4 Less #314 8530 Tobias Ave, Panorama City, CA, 91402 5 0 51 Forrest Machining, Inc. 27756 Avenue Mentry, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355 21 0 52 Foxburg Productions LLC 4000 Warner Blvd, Suite 2250, Burbank, CA, 91522 5 0 53 Fujimura Accountancy Corporation (CPA Office) 16500 S Western Ave, unit 102, Gardena, CA, 90247 3 0 54 G.A. Gertmenian & Sons 6195 Randolph St, Commerce, CA, 90040 7 0 55 Gaming 247, Inc. (DBA Venn TV) 12615 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, CA, 90066 7 0 56 Grace Community Church 13248 Roscoe Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 5 0 57 Great American Packaging 4361 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058 5 0 58 H Mart Logistics, Inc. 11966 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90606 5 0 59 Hanson Rivet 13241 Weidner St, Pacoima, CA, 91331 4 0 60 Harvest Farms Plant B 45000 Yucca Ave, Lancaster, CA, 93534 17 0 61 Hawthorne Police Department 12501 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 3 0 62 Home Depot – North Hollywood #6613 11600 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA, 91605 6 0 63 Honda, Culver City 9055 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232 6 0 64 Howmet Aerospace #2 3000 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 5 0 65 IBEW Local 11 6023 Garfield Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040 3 0 66 Iglesia Bautista Hollydale 12160 Utah Ave, South Gate, CA, 90280 1 2 67 Integrated Food Service 310 W Alondra Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248 12 0 68 Interstate McBee California 13137 Arctic Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 3 0 69 JCPenney, Antelope Valley Mall 1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA, 93551 3 0 70 Jarrow Industries 12246 Hawkins St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 5 0 71 K 1 Packaging Group 17989 Arenth Ave, City of Industry, CA, 91748 3 0 72 Kaiser Aluminum 6250 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90040 4 0 73 Killer Merch 9505 Mason Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 10 0 74 King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant 19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501 11 0 75 LA Airforce Base 482 N Aviation Blvd., El Segundo, CA, 90245 3 0 76 LA Apparel #3 1020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 202 0 77 LA City Parks – The Kleimer Building 3900 Chevy Chase Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90039 5 0 78 LA City Planning 201 N Figueroa St, 1460 5th Fl Rm 525, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 3 0 79 LA County DCFS – Glendora 725 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 91740 4 0 80 LA County DCFS – Santa Fe Springs 10355 Slusher Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 8 0 81 LA County DPSS – South Special 17600 B Santa Fe Ave, East Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90221 14 0 82 LA County Department of Parks and Recreation 265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 6 0 83 LA County Department of Parks and Recreation – Alhambra 1000 S Fremont Ave, Alhambra, CA, 91803 3 0 84 LA County Fire Air Operations 12605 Osborne St, Pacoima, CA, 91331 6 0 85 LA County Fire Department – Batallion 15 – Fire Station 183, 184, 185 1980 W Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA, 91768 5 0 86 LA County Registrar-Recorder 12400 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 90650 8 0 87 LA County Sheriff’s Department – Crescenta Valley Station 4554 Briggs Ave, La Crescenta, CA, 91214 4 0 88 LAFD Fire Station 11 1819 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057 4 0 89 LAFD Fire Station 37 1090 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 5 0 90 LAFD Fire Station 94 4470 Coliseum St, Los Angeles, CA, 90016 5 0 91 LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center #2 5651 W Manchester Ave, Westchester, CA, 90045 5 0 92 LAPD Central Community Police Station 251 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90014 3 0 93 LAPD Security Services 100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 9 0 94 LAPD Southwest Community Police Station 1546 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90062 5 0 95 LAPD Topanga Community Police Station 21501 Schoenborn St, Canoga Park, CA, 91304 3 0 96 LAWA Police 7303 World Way W, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 5 0 97 La Mesa at Le Jardin 1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 90028 6 0 98 Langer’s Deli 704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057 11 0 99 Lexus of Cerritos 18800 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703 4 0 100 Lincare 21821 Plummer St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 4 0 101 Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA, 90401 4 0 102 Los Amigos Restaurant 2825 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA, 91505 4 0 103 Los Angeles Dodgers LLC 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 5 1 104 Los Angeles Football Club Performance Center 5401 Paseo Rancho Castilla, Los Angeles, CA, 90032 3 0 105 Los Angeles Motor Cars, Inc. 2025 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007 9 0 106 MCI Foods, Inc. 13013 Molette St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 18 0 107 Marathon Truck Body, Inc. 25597 Springbrook Ave, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350 24 0 108 Mariak Industries 675 W Manville St, Compton, CA, 90220 4 0 109 McDonald’s #19375 3160 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 12 0 110 Michaels Distribution Center (1) 3501 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA, 93536 9 0 111 Michaels Distribution Center (2) 3501 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA, 93536 12 0 112 Milli Part, Inc. 412 W Carter Dr, Glendora, CA, 91740 3 0 113 Mission Foods Corp 5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022 69 0 114 Mission Foods, Panorama 14200 Arminta St, Panorama City, CA, 91402 4 0 115 Mohawk Western Plastics 1496 Arrow Hwy, La Verne, CA, 91750 11 0 116 Moss & Company Property Management – Zelzah Court Apartments 9810 Zelzah Ave, Northridge, CA, 91325 3 0 117 Motor Car Parts of America 2929 California St, Torrance, CA, 90503 23 0 118 NBC Universal Stage 1 3900 Lankershim Boulevard, Stage 1, Building 2230, Studio City, CA, 91604 11 0 119 NOVA Ortho-Med, Inc. 1470 Beachey Pl, Carson, CA, 90746 7 0 120 Northrop Grumman – Palmdale 3520 E Avenue M, Palmdale, CA, 93550 98 0 121 Onstage Dance Center 11711 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA, 90241 1 2 122 Organic By Nature 2610 Homestead Pl, Compton, CA, 90220 5 0 123 Ormco and Spark Manufacturing 1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766 6 0 124 Pacific Vista Landscape 22777 Lyons Ave, Suite 212, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321 12 0 125 Packaging Corporation of America 4240 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 5 0 126 Padco Auto Parts 7025 Reseda Blvd, Reseda, CA, 91335 4 0 127 Panda Express #2521 8315 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 4 0 128 Papa Cantella’s Sausage 3341 E 50th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 18 0 129 Park Hospitality 1538 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90026 4 0 130 Pinto Express, Inc. 1001 W Walnut St, Compton, CA, 90220 7 0 131 Porsche South Bay 14610 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 4 0 132 Quality Seafood 130 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, CA, 90277 6 0 133 Red Rock Secured 898 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 440, El Segundo, CA, 90245 6 0 134 Reuben Raucher & Blum 12400 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025 3 0 135 Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey 8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241 51 0 136 Robinson Helicopter Company 2901 Airport Dr, Torrance, CA, 90505 8 0 137 Sacred Heart Catholic Church 565 W Kettering St, Lancaster, CA, 93534 3 0 138 San Fernando Valley Patient’s Cooperative 12527 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342 14 0 139 Satco 120 Kansas St, El Segundo, CA, 90245 4 0 140 Schrillo Company LLC 16750 Schoenborn St, North Hills, CA, 91343 10 0 141 Sea Win, Inc. 526 Stanford Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 12 0 142 Sectran Security 7633 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 5 0 143 See’s Candy, Inc. (Manufacturing) 3423 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90016 8 0 144 Senior Aerospace SSP 2980 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA, 91504 6 0 145 Shutters On The Beach 1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, 90405 6 0 146 Sierra Auto Cars, Inc. 1450 S Shamrock Ave, Monrovia, CA, 91016 5 0 147 Smithfield 3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 319 0 148 Soderberg Manufacturing 20821 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789 5 0 149 Solevy Co. 29017 Avenue Penn, Valencia, CA, 91355 21 0 150 Soul Cycle 820 S Pacific Coast Hwy, 106, El Segundo, CA, 90245 4 0 151 Space-Lok 13306 Halldale Ave, Gardena, CA, 90249 6 0 152 Square-H Brands, Inc. 2731 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058 14 0 153 Staples #1499 Koreatown 3223 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90020 3 0 154 Star Nail / Cuccio 29120 Avenue Paine, Valencia, CA, 91355 5 0 155 Starbucks Pomona 2101 Murchison Ave, Pomona, CA, 91768 5 0 156 Street Maintenance Division 4206 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90037 5 0 157 Sutter Street Manufacturing 21700 Baker Pkwy, City of Industry, CA, 91789 129 0 158 TEC Equipment 14800 Firestone Blvd, La Mirada, CA, 90638 4 0 159 Tanarack Studios 8615 Tamarack Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 13 0 160 Tarlani Healthcare 315 Arden Ave, unit 2, Glendale, CA, 91203 3 0 161 The Bicycle Hotel & Casino 888 Bicycle Casino Dr, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201 5 0 162 The Foam Shop 9667 Canoga Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 12 0 163 The Habit Burger Grill 2134 W Sunset Blvd, A, Los Angeles, CA, 90026 3 0 164 The Habit Burger Grill – Downey 8619 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA, 90241 4 0 165 The MS Rouse Company 1611 Kona Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 10 0 166 The Study at Headrick, UCLA 250 De Neve Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 4 1 167 Todd Memorial Chapel 570 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767 5 0 168 Toll Global Forwarding 450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 90731 4 0 169 Total Transportation Services 18735 S Ferris Pl, Compton, CA, 90220 17 0 170 Totex Manufacturing, Inc. 3050 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 3 0 171 Toyota of Culver City 9077 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232 23 0 172 Toyota, Frontier 23621 Creekside Rd, Valencia, CA, 91355 6 0 173 UCLA Campus Police (UCPD) 601 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA, 90095 5 0 174 USPS – Carson Annex 24760 Main St, Carson, CA, 90745 7 0 175 Universal Waste Systems 10120 Miller Way, South Gate, CA, 90280 5 0 176 Unix Packaging 9 Minson Way, Montebello, CA, 90640 21 0 177 Valero Refinery 1651 Alameda St, Wilmington, CA, 90744 8 0 178 Vallarta Supermarket #8 9136 Sepulveda Blvd, North Hills, CA, 91343 4 0 179 Vernon Sales, Inc. 2788 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 4 0 180 Vista Sotheby’s International Realty 16 Malaga Cove Plz, Palos Verdes Estates, CA, 90274 4 0 181 Waconah Construction 218 Stepney St, Inglewood, CA, 90302 4 0 182 Walker Design, Inc. 11926 Allegheny St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 3 0 183 Wax Jean 2465 E 16th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 7 0 184 WebCor General Contractor 9000 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90048 21 0 185 Wells Fargo Bank – West Covina Heights 2322 S Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA, 91792 3 0 186 Woodpecker Cabinets 21512 Nordhoff St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 5 0 187 Zara 3306 Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA, 91210 3 0 Total 2302 8

Los Angeles County educational settings with 3 or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases

Obs Setting Name Address Total Confirmed Staff Total Confirmed Students 1 Benjamin Franklin Elementary School – Day Care Program 1610 Lake St, Glendale, CA, 91201 2 2 2 Boys & Girls Club LA Harbor – Port Site 100 W 5th St, San Pedro, CA, 90731 4 5 3 Carlos Santana Arts Academy 9301 Columbus Ave, North Hills, CA, 91343 3 0 4 Eastside High School 3200 W. Avenue J 8, Lancaster, CA, 93535 5 0 5 Green Meadows Recreation Center 431 E 89th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90003 4 2 6 Hill Point Montessori Preparatory School 6601 Valley Circle Blvd, West Hills, CA, 91307 2 2 7 IT Department – Eastside Union School District 44938 30th St E, Lancaster, CA, 93535 3 0 8 It’s A Small World Child Care & Preschool 44221 10th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534 2 2 9 La Puente High School 15615 Nelson Ave, La Puente, CA, 91744 10 0 10 Longfellow Elementary School – Compton Unified School District 1101 S Dwight Ave, Compton, CA, 90220 3 0 11 Mulberry Tree Learning Center 13841 Christine Dr, Whittier, CA, 90605 5 1 12 Off Campus Neighborhood, UCLA Los Angeles, CA 0 48 13 Off Campus Neighborhood, USC Los Angeles, CA 2 23 14 Our Lady of Grace School 17720 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 91316 1 2 15 St. Matthias School 7130 Cedar St, Huntington Park, CA, 90255 3 1 16 Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills 300 N Clark Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90211 5 0 17 The Master’s University and Seminary 21726 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321 6 8 18 Thomas Starr King Middle School 4201 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90029 4 0 19 Victor Hodge Elementary School 700 W 11th St, Azusa, CA, 91702 4 0 20 West Covina Dukes Baseball Club – Youth Baseball League 350 S Citrus St, West Covina, CA, 91791 0 10 Total 68 106

Citations Issued Due to Lack of Compliance with Health Officer Order