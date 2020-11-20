Santa Clarita Valley COVID-19 outbreaks and compliance

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health updates daily information regarding reported outbreaks of three or more COVID-19 diagnoses that are linked to a specific location.

The maps also shows local educational settings with three or more cases tied to a location, as well as any location that’s been cited for noncompliance.

For more information on the outbreaks and compliance issues reported, the table below the map contains additional information.

The map below shows the data reported by Public Health as of 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

Los Angeles County non-residential settings with 3 or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases

(including workplaces, food and retail stores)

ObsSetting NameAddressTotal Confirmed StaffTotal Confirmed Non-Staff
1203K Mortgage Corp40015 Sierra Hwy Ste B270, Palmdale, CA, 9355030
2365 Delivery, Inc.21822 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 9131130
399 Cent Only Stores Warehouse and Corporate Office4000 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90023370
4ACME Furniture18895 Arenth Ave, City of Industry, CA, 9174870
5Ace Air Manufacturing, Inc.1430 W 135th St, Gardena, CA, 9024930
6Airnamic, Inc.801 Western Ave, Glendale, CA, 91201250
7Alpha Romero Maserati of Van Nuys5711 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91401360
8Amazon DPS14187 Temple City Blvd, El Monte, CA, 91731110
9America’s Job Centers of California5301 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002240
10American Nuts, LLC12950 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342210
11Andrew Lauren Surfaces13220 Cambridge St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067030
12Antelope Valley Foundation646 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA, 9353430
13BHJ USA, LLC5100 S Boyle Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005850
14Bay Center Foods29125 Valley View Avenue, Valencia, CA, 91355140
15Bellis Steel Company8740 Vanalden Ave, Northridge, CA, 9132430
16Bentley Mills LA14641 Don Julian Rd, City of Industry, CA, 91746810
17Block By Block221 N Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 9021030
18Borray’s Plastics MFG, Inc.10616 Pioneer Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067070
19Bruin Cafe, UCLA350 De Neve Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9002450
20Burger King Monrovia354 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 9101640
21CBS Radford Studios Stage 144024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA, 9160470
22CBS Radford Studios Stage 44024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA, 91604110
23CR Laurence (CRL)2100 E 38th St, Vernon, CA, 9005850
24California Conservation Corps11401 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA, 9065040
25California DMV – Arleta14400 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 9133130
26California DMV – El Monte4000 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 9173170
27California Highway Patrol West Valley5825 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367150
28Canyon Plastics28455 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA, 91355130
29Century 21 All Stars9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066050
30Chabalitas Restaurant10767 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 9133130
31Chevron Refinery324 W El Segundo Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 9024530
32Command Packing3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 9005850
33Commercial Meat Company7820 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066060
34Concorde Battery Corp2009 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790190
35Cosmetic Lab, Inc.11933 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA, 90241100
36Costco – North Hollywood11428 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA, 91605120
37CrossFit Whittier12217 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA, 9060141
38Crothall Healthcare Laundry and Linen Services14710 Northam St, La Mirada, CA, 9063850
39Day-Lee Foods, Inc.13055 Molette St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670110
40Digital Room, Inc.8000 Haskell Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 9140660
41Dimetri Gardikas14811 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067060
42Domino’s Pizza – North Hollywood5166 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 9160130
43Enterprise Rent-A-Car Signal Hill2750 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 9075540
44Everson Spice2667 Gundry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 9075580
45FN Logistics, Inc.12588 Lakeland Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670130
46FedEx Ground Arcadia12369 Lower Azusa Rd, Arcadia, CA, 9100640
47FedEx Ground City of Industry200 Old Ranch Rd, City of Industry, CA, 9178960
48First AdvocateInglewood, CA, 9030431
49Flores Design Fine Furniture, Inc.4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058380
50Food 4 Less #3148530 Tobias Ave, Panorama City, CA, 9140250
51Forrest Machining, Inc.27756 Avenue Mentry, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355210
52Foxburg Productions LLC4000 Warner Blvd, Suite 2250, Burbank, CA, 9152250
53Fujimura Accountancy Corporation (CPA Office)16500 S Western Ave, unit 102, Gardena, CA, 9024730
54G.A. Gertmenian & Sons6195 Randolph St, Commerce, CA, 9004070
55Gaming 247, Inc. (DBA Venn TV)12615 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, CA, 9006670
56Grace Community Church13248 Roscoe Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 9135250
57Great American Packaging4361 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 9005850
58H Mart Logistics, Inc.11966 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA, 9060650
59Hanson Rivet13241 Weidner St, Pacoima, CA, 9133140
60Harvest Farms Plant B45000 Yucca Ave, Lancaster, CA, 93534170
61Hawthorne Police Department12501 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA, 9025030
62Home Depot – North Hollywood #661311600 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA, 9160560
63Honda, Culver City9055 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA, 9023260
64Howmet Aerospace #23000 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050550
65IBEW Local 116023 Garfield Ave, Commerce, CA, 9004030
66Iglesia Bautista Hollydale12160 Utah Ave, South Gate, CA, 9028012
67Integrated Food Service310 W Alondra Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248120
68Interstate McBee California13137 Arctic Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067030
69JCPenney, Antelope Valley Mall1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA, 9355130
70Jarrow Industries12246 Hawkins St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067050
71K 1 Packaging Group17989 Arenth Ave, City of Industry, CA, 9174830
72Kaiser Aluminum6250 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA, 9004040
73Killer Merch9505 Mason Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311100
74King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501110
75LA Airforce Base482 N Aviation Blvd., El Segundo, CA, 9024530
76LA Apparel #31020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 900012020
77LA City Parks – The Kleimer Building3900 Chevy Chase Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9003950
78LA City Planning201 N Figueroa St, 1460 5th Fl Rm 525, Los Angeles, CA, 9001230
79LA County DCFS – Glendora725 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 9174040
80LA County DCFS – Santa Fe Springs10355 Slusher Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067080
81LA County DPSS – South Special17600 B Santa Fe Ave, East Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90221140
82LA County Department of Parks and Recreation265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 9170660
83LA County Department of Parks and Recreation – Alhambra1000 S Fremont Ave, Alhambra, CA, 9180330
84LA County Fire Air Operations12605 Osborne St, Pacoima, CA, 9133160
85LA County Fire Department – Batallion 15 – Fire Station 183, 184, 1851980 W Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA, 9176850
86LA County Registrar-Recorder12400 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 9065080
87LA County Sheriff’s Department – Crescenta Valley Station4554 Briggs Ave, La Crescenta, CA, 9121440
88LAFD Fire Station 111819 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9005740
89LAFD Fire Station 371090 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002450
90LAFD Fire Station 944470 Coliseum St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001650
91LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center #25651 W Manchester Ave, Westchester, CA, 9004550
92LAPD Central Community Police Station251 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001430
93LAPD Security Services100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001290
94LAPD Southwest Community Police Station1546 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006250
95LAPD Topanga Community Police Station21501 Schoenborn St, Canoga Park, CA, 9130430
96LAWA Police7303 World Way W, Los Angeles, CA, 9004550
97La Mesa at Le Jardin1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 9002860
98Langer’s Deli704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057110
99Lexus of Cerritos18800 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 9070340
100Lincare21821 Plummer St, Chatsworth, CA, 9131140
101Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA, 9040140
102Los Amigos Restaurant2825 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA, 9150540
103Los Angeles Dodgers LLC1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9001251
104Los Angeles Football Club Performance Center5401 Paseo Rancho Castilla, Los Angeles, CA, 9003230
105Los Angeles Motor Cars, Inc.2025 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 9000790
106MCI Foods, Inc.13013 Molette St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670180
107Marathon Truck Body, Inc.25597 Springbrook Ave, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350240
108Mariak Industries675 W Manville St, Compton, CA, 9022040
109McDonald’s #193753160 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706120
110Michaels Distribution Center (1)3501 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA, 9353690
111Michaels Distribution Center (2)3501 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA, 93536120
112Milli Part, Inc.412 W Carter Dr, Glendora, CA, 9174030
113Mission Foods Corp5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022690
114Mission Foods, Panorama14200 Arminta St, Panorama City, CA, 9140240
115Mohawk Western Plastics1496 Arrow Hwy, La Verne, CA, 91750110
116Moss & Company Property Management – Zelzah Court Apartments9810 Zelzah Ave, Northridge, CA, 9132530
117Motor Car Parts of America2929 California St, Torrance, CA, 90503230
118NBC Universal Stage 13900 Lankershim Boulevard, Stage 1, Building 2230, Studio City, CA, 91604110
119NOVA Ortho-Med, Inc.1470 Beachey Pl, Carson, CA, 9074670
120Northrop Grumman – Palmdale3520 E Avenue M, Palmdale, CA, 93550980
121Onstage Dance Center11711 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA, 9024112
122Organic By Nature2610 Homestead Pl, Compton, CA, 9022050
123Ormco and Spark Manufacturing1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 9176660
124Pacific Vista Landscape22777 Lyons Ave, Suite 212, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321120
125Packaging Corporation of America4240 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005850
126Padco Auto Parts7025 Reseda Blvd, Reseda, CA, 9133540
127Panda Express #25218315 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 9135240
128Papa Cantella’s Sausage3341 E 50th St, Vernon, CA, 90058180
129Park Hospitality1538 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002640
130Pinto Express, Inc.1001 W Walnut St, Compton, CA, 9022070
131Porsche South Bay14610 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 9025040
132Quality Seafood130 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, CA, 9027760
133Red Rock Secured898 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 440, El Segundo, CA, 9024560
134Reuben Raucher & Blum12400 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002530
135Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241510
136Robinson Helicopter Company2901 Airport Dr, Torrance, CA, 9050580
137Sacred Heart Catholic Church565 W Kettering St, Lancaster, CA, 9353430
138San Fernando Valley Patient’s Cooperative12527 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342140
139Satco120 Kansas St, El Segundo, CA, 9024540
140Schrillo Company LLC16750 Schoenborn St, North Hills, CA, 91343100
141Sea Win, Inc.526 Stanford Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90013120
142Sectran Security7633 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066050
143See’s Candy, Inc. (Manufacturing)3423 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001680
144Senior Aerospace SSP2980 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA, 9150460
145Shutters On The Beach1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, 9040560
146Sierra Auto Cars, Inc.1450 S Shamrock Ave, Monrovia, CA, 9101650
147Smithfield3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 900583190
148Soderberg Manufacturing20821 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 9178950
149Solevy Co.29017 Avenue Penn, Valencia, CA, 91355210
150Soul Cycle820 S Pacific Coast Hwy, 106, El Segundo, CA, 9024540
151Space-Lok13306 Halldale Ave, Gardena, CA, 9024960
152Square-H Brands, Inc.2731 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058140
153Staples #1499 Koreatown3223 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002030
154Star Nail / Cuccio29120 Avenue Paine, Valencia, CA, 9135550
155Starbucks Pomona2101 Murchison Ave, Pomona, CA, 9176850
156Street Maintenance Division4206 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 9003750
157Sutter Street Manufacturing21700 Baker Pkwy, City of Industry, CA, 917891290
158TEC Equipment14800 Firestone Blvd, La Mirada, CA, 9063840
159Tanarack Studios8615 Tamarack Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352130
160Tarlani Healthcare315 Arden Ave, unit 2, Glendale, CA, 9120330
161The Bicycle Hotel & Casino888 Bicycle Casino Dr, Bell Gardens, CA, 9020150
162The Foam Shop9667 Canoga Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311120
163The Habit Burger Grill2134 W Sunset Blvd, A, Los Angeles, CA, 9002630
164The Habit Burger Grill – Downey8619 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA, 9024140
165The MS Rouse Company1611 Kona Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220100
166The Study at Headrick, UCLA250 De Neve Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9002441
167Todd Memorial Chapel570 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA, 9176750
168Toll Global Forwarding450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 9073140
169Total Transportation Services18735 S Ferris Pl, Compton, CA, 90220170
170Totex Manufacturing, Inc.3050 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050530
171Toyota of Culver City9077 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232230
172Toyota, Frontier23621 Creekside Rd, Valencia, CA, 9135560
173UCLA Campus Police (UCPD)601 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA, 9009550
174USPS – Carson Annex24760 Main St, Carson, CA, 9074570
175Universal Waste Systems10120 Miller Way, South Gate, CA, 9028050
176Unix Packaging9 Minson Way, Montebello, CA, 90640210
177Valero Refinery1651 Alameda St, Wilmington, CA, 9074480
178Vallarta Supermarket #89136 Sepulveda Blvd, North Hills, CA, 9134340
179Vernon Sales, Inc.2788 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005840
180Vista Sotheby’s International Realty16 Malaga Cove Plz, Palos Verdes Estates, CA, 9027440
181Waconah Construction218 Stepney St, Inglewood, CA, 9030240
182Walker Design, Inc.11926 Allegheny St, Sun Valley, CA, 9135230
183Wax Jean2465 E 16th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002170
184WebCor General Contractor9000 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90048210
185Wells Fargo Bank – West Covina Heights2322 S Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA, 9179230
186Woodpecker Cabinets21512 Nordhoff St, Chatsworth, CA, 9131150
187Zara3306 Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA, 9121030
Total23028

Los Angeles County educational settings with 3 or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases

ObsSetting NameAddressTotal Confirmed StaffTotal Confirmed Students
1Benjamin Franklin Elementary School – Day Care Program1610 Lake St, Glendale, CA, 9120122
2Boys & Girls Club LA Harbor – Port Site100 W 5th St, San Pedro, CA, 9073145
3Carlos Santana Arts Academy9301 Columbus Ave, North Hills, CA, 9134330
4Eastside High School3200 W. Avenue J 8, Lancaster, CA, 9353550
5Green Meadows Recreation Center431 E 89th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9000342
6Hill Point Montessori Preparatory School6601 Valley Circle Blvd, West Hills, CA, 9130722
7IT Department – Eastside Union School District44938 30th St E, Lancaster, CA, 9353530
8It’s A Small World Child Care & Preschool44221 10th St W, Lancaster, CA, 9353422
9La Puente High School15615 Nelson Ave, La Puente, CA, 91744100
10Longfellow Elementary School – Compton Unified School District1101 S Dwight Ave, Compton, CA, 9022030
11Mulberry Tree Learning Center13841 Christine Dr, Whittier, CA, 9060551
12Off Campus Neighborhood, UCLALos Angeles, CA048
13Off Campus Neighborhood, USCLos Angeles, CA223
14Our Lady of Grace School17720 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 9131612
15St. Matthias School7130 Cedar St, Huntington Park, CA, 9025531
16Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills300 N Clark Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 9021150
17The Master’s University and Seminary21726 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA, 9132168
18Thomas Starr King Middle School4201 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002940
19Victor Hodge Elementary School700 W 11th St, Azusa, CA, 9170240
20West Covina Dukes Baseball Club – Youth Baseball League350 S Citrus St, West Covina, CA, 91791010
Total68106

Citations Issued Due to Lack of Compliance with Health Officer Order

Activity Date  Name Address City Description 
8/30/2020SHEPHERD CHURCH AGUA DULCE34709 AGUA DULCE CANYON RDAGUA DULCEPLACES OF WORSHIP
9/6/2020SHEPHERD CHURCH AGUA DULCE34709 AGUA DULCE CANYON RDAGUA DULCEPLACES OF WORSHIP
9/13/2020SHEPHERD CHURCH AGUA DULCE34709 AGUA DULCE CANYON RDAGUA DULCEPLACES OF WORSHIP
9/22/2020ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK28656 THE OLD RDSANTA CLARITAFAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
9/25/2020ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK28656 THE OLD RDSANTA CLARITAQ
9/26/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/3/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/10/2020SWEETWATER SPRINGS RANCH11727 MINT CANYON RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/10/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/14/2020ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK28656 THE OLD RDSANTA CLARITAFAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
10/15/2020ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK28656 THE OLD RDSANTA CLARITAFAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
10/16/2020ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK28656 THE OLD RDSANTA CLARITAFAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
10/17/2020ROCKIN’ JUMP TRAMPOLINE PARK28656 THE OLD RDSANTA CLARITAFAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)
10/17/2020SWEETWATER SPRINGS RANCH11727 MINT CANYON RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/17/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/23/2020RANCH HOUSE RESTAURANT & COFFEE SHOP49713 GORMAN POST RDGORMANRESTAURANT (61-150) SEATS HIGH RISK
10/24/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/26/2020CRUNCH FITNESS18655 SOLEDAD CANYON RDSANTA CLARITAGYMS AND FITNESS CENTERS (NO POOL)
10/31/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CANYON RDSANTA CLARITAUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
10/31/2020SWEETWATER SPRINGS RANCH11727 MINT CANYON RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
11/7/2020GARDENS OF PARADISE32222 AGUA DULCE CYN RDAGUA DULCEUNREGULATED FACILITY (COVID-19 HOO)
11/14/2020COMBAT PAINTBALL PARK31050 CHARLIE CANYON RDCASTAICFAMILY ENTERTAINMENT (BOWLING, MINI GOLF,ETC)

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS