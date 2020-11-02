SCV residents join in Patriot Parade

Hundreds of vehicles outfitted with both American and “Trump 2020” flags drove through the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday, showing their support not only for the president but also for patriotism, organizers said.

“This is for everyone that is supportive of the American flag, our president, and to honor all the men and women who actually died for our freedom to be able to do what we want to do,” organizer Cindy Josten said.

In a culmination of a series of weekend events, what began as a couple dozen waving flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in Valencia a few weeks prior turned into hundreds of cars that nearly filled the Route 66 parking lot in Canyon Country by the end of the day Sunday.

Residents show their support for President Donald Trump ahead of election day with a drive-by rally that stretched from Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia to the Route 66 Grill in Canyon Country. November 01, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

“I actually started on the corner, waving a flag, and then it grew to 50 cars,” Josten added. “Today, everyone’s saying it’s over 2,000.”

The “Patriot Parade” began at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Sunday afternoon, with a constant stream of cars making their way to Route 66 by evening.

“Everyone’s just getting tired of not being able to make their choices, or say how they feel, and it’s always one-sided, so us in Santa Clarita, along with a ton of other cities around California and the United States, are doing the same thing,” Josten said, referring to the rally. “It’s come to this because everyone was so scared to voice their opinion.”

Residents show their support for President Donald Trump ahead of election day with a drive-by rally that stretched from Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia to the Route 66 Grill in Canyon Country. November 01, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

Kerri Spurlin, who helped to organize the events, agreed, adding, “We were scared to put our flags out in our yard, and now we can confidently say look at all of us, … we are supporting our president and it’s OK.”

As the parade began, cars gathered to sing the national anthem, which was very emotional for both Josten and Spurlin.

“Now we’re surrounded by all these like-minded people, and we feel so comfortable having our flags waving around patriots,” Spurlin said, adding that it’s the generations of people gathered that struck her, as she saw kids waving flags all the way to 90-year-old veterans participating.

Cody Pearlstein holds a red flag in support of President Donald Trump while attending a rally at the Route 66 Grill in Canyon Country. November 01, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

“There’s just a whole rainbow of people here supporting our patriotism,” she added. “We’re so proud of our country.”

For Josten, it was a proud moment, as election day nears on Tuesday.

“It’s very emotional, and you would not believe the support that is coming out of this,” Josten said. “I organized it, and I’m even surprised myself. I’m in awe. … I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Blake Ardnt, 11, holds the controls to a remote controlled truck decorated in signs supporting President Donald Trump while attending a rally at the Route 66 Grill in Canyon Country. November 01, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal