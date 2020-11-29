SCV sees 69 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 3,143

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 390,891

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 19

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,623

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,951; 25% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 25: 42, with 376 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 69, 52 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,512

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 83, including one death reported at Henry Mayo Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 6,092

Unincorporated – Acton: 113

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 60

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 227

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,398 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 35

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 50

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 303

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119

Unincorporated – Valencia: 65

