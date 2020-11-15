SUSD to approve settlement with CSEA; discuss reopening waivers

The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The board is expected to approve a return to work grievance settlement between the district and the CSEA after the union alleged SUSD was not adhering to guidelines set by the California State Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19.

“(The) CSEA alleges that the Saugus Union School District violated the safety article, not adhering to the CDPH guidelines,” per the agreement attached to the board’s meeting agenda. “Further, it asserts that the district violated the ‘work location’ section of the agreement, which demonstrated a presumption by both parties that bargaining unit members whose job duties could be performed from home would be allowed to do so.”

The document states a return to work memorandum of understanding was signed by the district and the CSEA on Aug. 7 of this year, and the CSEA had filed a group grievance on behalf of all employees protected under the association Oct. 5. The document also states both parties desire to settle the dispute.

The agreement states any member who can demonstrate their ability to perform part or all their duties from home should meet with their supervisor to determine a schedule that ensures the needs of the district are met while limiting the possibility of exposure to COVID-19.

The agreement also allows members who are considered high-risk of catching the virus, or are 65 years or older, to have a meeting with supervisors to better accommodate working from home, fully or partly, to reduce exposure risk.

The board will also be given a presentation on an update regarding reopening waivers that would allow TK-2 grade students to return to campus after approval from the county’s Department of Public Health.

The board approved to begin the paperwork process in September, and has been working to ensure all protocols are met before submitting the application, Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said in October.



The board meeting is scheduled to be held virtually Tuesday via Zoom and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/38Ihhc4 with the meeting ID 870 1657 1948.