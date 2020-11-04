Suspect in deputy-involved fight sent to hospital

The suspect involved in a deputy-involved fight in Castaic was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service near the intersection of Sequoia Court and Bryce Drive in Castaic around 11 a.m., according to Sgt. David Vangorder.

A female and male deputy then requested immediate backup assistance to the scene, as they were involved in a fight with the suspect, Vangorder said.

While the deputies were not injured in the incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene shortly after for the suspect, according to Fire Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

“One person was transported at 11:42 a.m.,” Lopez said.