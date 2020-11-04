Two detained following crash where one was ejected

Two people were detained following a traffic collision on Highway 14 where one person was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the crash on northbound Highway 14 north of Sand Canyon Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

“One patient was ejected from the vehicle,” Lim said. “That patient was transported at 9:56 p.m.”

CHP officers also responded to the scene, finding a sedan laying sideways in the high occupancy vehicle lane, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

The crash was determined to be a two-vehicle hit and run, with two parties being detained following the incident, with at least one possibly being arrested as a result, Nicholson added.