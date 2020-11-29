One confirmed dead following Saugus Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Guadilamar Drive in Saugus around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night, said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Sergeant David Shoemaker.

One person is killed following a traffic collision in Saugus Saturday night. November 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A passenger vehicle was struck on its driver-side door by a commercial van while turning onto Seco Canyon Road, according to Shoemaker. “The driver of the [passenger vehicle] was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to the incident after receiving reports that at least one vehicle occupant was trapped in the wreckage, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy puts up crime scene tape after one person is killed in a traffic collision in Saugus Saturday night. November 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

There were no reports of additional injuries according to Pittman. “All units were cleared at 8:00 p.m.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but the crash remains under investigation, said Shoemaker.