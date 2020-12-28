Big rig crash stalls Highway 14 traffic

A traffic collision involving a big rig resulted in the closure of Highway 14 Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision, with a semi truck versus the center divider of northbound Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, just before 8 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez and CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

A SigAlert was issued just after 8:30 a.m. closing both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 14 from Soledad to Agua Dulce canyon roads for an unknown duration due to a fuel and rock spill, Polizzi said.

A big rig collided with the center divider on Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Courtesy of Caltrans

By 9 a.m., the right two northbound lanes of Highway 14 were reopened, per CHP reports.

The two right lanes of southbound Highway 14 were reopened by 10 a.m., though the left lane near the median, as well as the two left lanes on the northbound side, remained blocked until the big rig was cleared from the roadway, per Caltrans.

A Hazmat team was called to the scene to assist in the cleanup, Lopez added.

The driver of the big rig was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, though no other injuries were reported.