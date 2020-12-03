BREAKING: Newsom expected to announced statewide stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a new statewide stay-at-home order Thursday for counties in the state’s most restrictive purple tier, which includes L.A. County, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible for at least three weeks as COVID-19 cases continue their dramatic increase, state sources confirmed.

This comes as record-breaking figures followed Newsom’s statement Monday that California is considering the possibility of a stay-at-home order in purple-tier counties should figures continue to rise. Currently, 51 of the state’s 58 counties are in this tier.

Los Angeles County is currently under a modified “Safer at Home Order” that bans gatherings, reduces occupancy limits at certain non-essential businesses and closes playgrounds and card rooms. Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery service only.

On Wednesday night, the city of Los Angeles announced its own stay-at-home order. While it was originally reported that all non-essential businesses were required to halt in-person operations, the actual order released Wednesday night outlined a number of exceptions, including retail stores, which “may operate, after implementing the county of Los Angeles

Department of Public Health Protocols for Retail Establishments Opening for In-person Shopping.”

“Right now, with so many cases of COVID-19 in our communities, the risk is extremely amplified,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during Public Health’s media briefing last week. “To slow this disease at this point, limiting certain activities that could easily result in many additional cases, like outdoor dining at restaurants and reducing the numbers of people indoors in other settings, is trying to get our case rate lower so that we can move to a less restrictive tier and reopen more businesses.”

Both the county and state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached an all-time high this week, with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubling in the past two weeks.

In California’s health care system as a whole, 59% of the total number of hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, with state Public Health officials projecting that hospitals could reach 78% capacity by Christmas Eve.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.