Bridge to Home entertains audience with virtual Soup for the Soul fundraiser

Bridge to Home hosted the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event last weekend, where hundreds of residents tuned in to watch the event hosted by famed, nationally syndicated radio host Shawn Parr at Crossroads Community Church.

Parr led the evening with compassion, humor and energy, introducing world-class performances by some of Nashville and Broadway’s brightest stars.

“Thanks to the incredible team we assembled led by Blake Visin and Erick Long, the production created rivaled that of nationally televised events,” Soup for the Soul co-chair Pamela Braly said in a prepared statement following the event. “If you missed it live, I encourage you to visit our Bridge to Home YouTube page to watch the entire event. The emotion, performances and message made it the must-watch, feel-good event of the year — all while raising funds for our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

Bridge to Home hosted its first virtual Soup for the Soul event on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita

The services provided by Bridge to Home include shelter, case management, housing navigation, direct referrals to social services, such as legal, medical, mental health and substance abuse assistance, as well as linkages to needed support services.

These services are at increased demand for the high-risk homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley during the COVID crisis, helping individuals and families in the SCV transition out of homelessness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores how vital homeless services are in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Bridge to Home Executive Director Mike Foley said in the statement. “Soup for the Soul is crucial to raise the funds to support the services we provide. I am thrilled that we have already raised more than $110,000 through sponsors and the live auction, but we still have a long way to go. I encourage all of you to bid and donate to Bridge to Home.”

The auction as part of Soup for the Soul is scheduled to end Saturday, with available items including a Dodgers hat autographed by members of the 2020 World Series winning team, handcrafted holiday decor items, one-of-a-kind experiences, fine wines, professional services and more.

To learn more about how you can support Bridge to Home or bid on auction items, visit btohome.org or call 661-254-4663.