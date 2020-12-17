Brush fire reported in Agua Dulce

A brush fire was reported Thursday afternoon near Highway 14 in Agua Dulce.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of Highway 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Firefighters on the scene reported a half-acre blaze upon their initial arrival, moving uphill in southwest winds of about 20 mph, Lua said.

“Quebec 2 is dipping out of Castaic Lake,” she added, referring to the Super Scooper, a water-dropping aircraft.

First responders on the scene of a vehicle fire discuss how the blaze started. Dan Watson / The Signal.

At 1:33 p.m. forward progress was stopped at 10 acres, with no structures threatened, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly started by a vehicle fire spreading from the freeway to nearby brush, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

A SigAlert was announced shortly after 12:30 p.m. due to officials needing to close the far right two lanes to deal with the growing blaze. The Agua Dulce on-ramp heading onto the southbound side of the 14 was also closed due to the fire response.

The SigAlert would be in effect until at least till 3 p.m. while crews worked to finish their cleanup at the site and tow the vehicle from the side of the freeway, said Thomas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.