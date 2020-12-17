Brush fire reported in Agua Dulce

First responders on the scene of a vehicle fire discuss how the blaze started. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A brush fire was reported Thursday afternoon near Highway 14 in Agua Dulce. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of Highway 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Firefighters on the scene reported a half-acre blaze upon their initial arrival, moving uphill in southwest winds of about 20 mph, Lua said. 

“Quebec 2 is dipping out of Castaic Lake,” she added, referring to the Super Scooper, a water-dropping aircraft.

First responders on the scene of a vehicle fire discuss how the blaze started. Dan Watson / The Signal.

At 1:33 p.m. forward progress was stopped at 10 acres, with no structures threatened, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly started by a vehicle fire spreading from the freeway to nearby brush, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. 

A SigAlert was announced shortly after 12:30 p.m. due to officials needing to close the far right two lanes to deal with the growing blaze. The Agua Dulce on-ramp heading onto the southbound side of the 14 was also closed due to the fire response. 

The SigAlert would be in effect until at least till 3 p.m. while crews worked to finish their cleanup at the site and tow the vehicle from the side of the freeway, said Thomas. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS