Bus fire reported on Interstate 5

Signal File Photo.
A bus reportedly caught fire while driving on the freeway through the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday. 

The fire was first reported at 3:34 p.m. on the northbound-side of Interstate 5, just south of Calgrove Boulevard. 

“The Sheriff’s informed us a bus was on fire,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Fire Department personnel were able to extinguish the fire upon their arrival to the scene at 3:44 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. It was not immediately clear whether the bus was an L.A. County Sheriff’s vehicle or for public transportation.

Caleb Lunetta

