Canyon Country man charged with child sexual assault

A Canyon Country man arrested after he allegedly attempted to flee from deputies was charged in court Thursday with continuous sexual assault of a child, in addition to a host of other charges, according to sheriff’s officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially responded to the 27000 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country Tuesday, regarding a domestic disturbance, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit

“Upon contacting a minor female at the location, she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted on an ongoing basis by her stepfather,” said Hudson, “for a period going back over the last eight years.”

While deputies were conducting their investigation, the suspect attempted to run from deputies, which prompted a search of the area. The suspect was later found within the deputies’ “containment zone,” and then taken into custody, according to Lt. James Royal of the Sheriff’s Station, shortly after the investigation.

Humberto Lemus, 39, of Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of a slew of charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child and oral copulation with a person under the age of 14.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office did not have the charge information from the case presented Thursday morning immediately available, but an official confirmed the charges did carry a potential life sentence, if the suspect is convicted as charged.

Lemus remained in jail in lieu of $1.3 million bail as of Thursday morning.