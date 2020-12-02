COC board cancels, reschedules closed session to review Van Hook’s performance

College of the Canyons’ governing board canceled the special closed session meeting scheduled Wednesday to evaluate Chancellor Dianne Van Hook’s performance.

The virtual board of trustees meeting was then rescheduled for 3-5 p.m. Thursday for a “public employee performance evaluation” of the chancellor, according to a newly released college agenda report.

COC officials were unavailable to comment as to why the meeting was canceled as of the publication of this story.

Since Van Hook’s hiring as the college’s top executive in 1988, the college has established its Canyon Country campus, expanded its budget by $231.1 million, hired more than 270 full-time faculty and staff and erected the University Center, which is home to the SCV Economic Development Corp. and Small Business Development Center.

The chancellor’s performance review comes after COC’s governing board expanded her authority in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, granting her control over actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education and the health and safety of students and staff. Van Hook then called for the immediate closure of district sites to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Granting Chancellor Dr. Van Hook emergency authority is imperative to effectively addressing this rapidly changing situation, which requires timely and decisive action in order to reflect the district’s commitment to protect the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff,” board President Michele Jenkins said in a previous statement released by the college.

Van Hook’s evaluation also follows the college’s Trustee Area 2-4 elections, where two incumbents secured their reelection and a newcomer is set to join the board, according to certified Los Angeles County election results.

Trustee Area No. 2’s Edel Alonso and Jenkins of No. 4 are set to return, while COC alum Sebastian Cazares won Area No. 3 and is set to join the governing board as the youngest elected official in the county and among the youngest college trustees in California over the past recent years, he said. The board’s annual organizational meeting, where Cazares would be sworn in, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, according to COC spokesman Eric Harnish.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.