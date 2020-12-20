Community celebrates birthday of Valencia football player recently announced to be cancer free

It was a longer and harder year for Pedro Roman, a Valencia High School football player who had been diagnosed with leukemia late last year. But he was able to cap it off with a new lease on life, and a visit from all his friends and local community members driving by to celebrate his 17th birthday.

With everyone having previously met at their rendezvous point in the Albertson’s parking lot nearby, a procession of fire engines, law enforcement vehicles, and cars driven by teammates and classmates, the parade was driven by the Roman family, who were standing on a sidewalk in Central Park.

Pedro Roman, right, and his family wave to passing cars as a birthday surprise for his 17th birthday which was held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

Fire and law enforcement vehicles parade through the parking lot at Central Park to surprise Pedro Roman for his 17th birthday in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

As the parade drove by, classmates handed the young Viking gifts, balloons and waved posters with his name written all over them. Roman was seen shouting and pointing to his friends, while his mom and dad and the rest of his family cheered, clapped and thanked people.

“The goal today is to make him smile and to see people because he hasn’t been able to visit with anybody,” said Alana Bans-Altmayer, a friend of the family who had organized the event. “I mean, his family was outside of the hospital looking through a window.”

Pedro Roman smiles as cars pass by to surprise him on his 17th birthday which was held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

Well wishers hold up a sign during a car parade for Pedro Roman as a birthday surprise for his 17th birthday which was held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

Ban-Altmayer said that for the last few months now, Roman has been receiving regular rounds of chemotherapy in order to battle the cancer. But just over a week ago, after a treatment where doctors worked to remove all his cancer cells, a biopsy returned showing that Roman was cancer-free.

“He hasn’t been able to do anything in the last year, because he’s been fighting for his life and he’s been sick,” said Ban-Altmayer. “So now that he can be outside, I just want him to be able to see people. I mean, today is his birthday.”

Pedro Roman waves to passing cars as a birthday surprise for his 17th birthday which was held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

A 1980’s DeLorean joins dozens of cars as they parade through the parking lot at Central Park to surprise Pedro Roman for his 17th birthday in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

Roman said he was completely surprised by the parade and enjoyed seeing his friends. His mother and father expressed a similar sentiment.

“It was mostly all of my high school friends, but there was also a lot of people that I didn’t know,” said Roman, who then laughed. When asked what he was going to do with his free time now that he was out of the hospital, Roman responded, “I do have free time to work out, get better and keep the ball rolling.”