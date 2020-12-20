COVID-19: Public Health reports 13,315 cases countywide; 291 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,315
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 623,670
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 58
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,875
Hospitalizations countywide: 5,549; 21% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 18: 79, with 538 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 291, 240 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 13,857
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 99
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 9,540
Unincorporated – Acton: 211
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 102
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 20
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 402
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,696 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 18
Unincorporated – Newhall: 51
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8
Unincorporated – Saugus: 62
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 484
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 148
Unincorporated – Valencia: 90
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.