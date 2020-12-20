COVID-19: Public Health reports 13,315 cases countywide; 291 in SCV

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,315

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 623,670

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 58

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,875

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,549; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 18: 79, with 538 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 291, 240 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 13,857

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 99

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 9,540

Unincorporated – Acton: 211

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 102

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 20

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 402

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,696 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 18

Unincorporated – Newhall: 51

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 62

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 484

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 148

Unincorporated – Valencia: 90


To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Raychel Stewart

Raychel Stewart

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS