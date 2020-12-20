COVID-19: Public Health reports 13,315 cases countywide; 291 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,315

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 623,670

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 58

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,875

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,549; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 18: 79, with 538 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 291, 240 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 13,857

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 99

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 9,540

Unincorporated – Acton: 211

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 102

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 20

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 402

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,696 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 18

Unincorporated – Newhall: 51

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 62

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 484

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 148

Unincorporated – Valencia: 90



To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.