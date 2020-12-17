COVID-19: SoCal region hits 0% ICU capacity

The Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity reached 0% Thursday, ahead of an update expected by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.

Northern California remains the only region above the state’s 15% threshold, while the San Joaquin Valley returned to 0.7% following a day at 0%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom explained what it means to have 0% capacity during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

“When you hear where it’s 0%, that doesn’t mean we have no ICU beds or staff available at all,” Newsom said. “It means we’re now into a surge approach, (with) surge staffing and surge management, so (the ICU capacity) goes up and goes down by the hour, not just by the day.”

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials are expected to release updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday afternoon. Here are Wednesday’s figures:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 22,422

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 566,005

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 138

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,568

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,656; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 16: 82, with 512 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 368, of which 290 came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 12,838

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 94, including one death reported by Henry Mayo Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 8,723

Unincorporated – Acton: 188

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 89

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 18

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 368

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,623 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 18

Unincorporated – Newhall: 50

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 59

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 18

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 449

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 143

Unincorporated – Valencia: 80

