Crime watch Dec. 1, 2020: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies who respond to calls for service.

Fake gun, real arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 29-year-old man after they were called to a business on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Nov. 10.

A caller contacted the station to tell deputies a man reportedly had a firearm in his waistband.

Deputies responded, searched the area and found a man who matched the description.

“While searching the (suspect), deputies recovered an altered imitation firearm and drug paraphernalia,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The man was taken into custody on suspicion that he unlawfully had an imitation firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dangerous decision, shattered windshield

A 39-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1 p.m., after deputies responded to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Oak Springs Canyon Road in Santa Clarita regarding a vandalism call.

“It was reported a male adult threw an object at the victim’s windshield, causing it to shatter,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon their arrival, deputies detained a 39-year-old man matching the description a witness gave of the suspect.

During investigation, deputies learned the victim was driving eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road, where she saw the suspect retrieve an object from the ground and throw it at her vehicle. The object struck her windshield, causing it to shatter.

The victim identified the suspect, who was then arrested on suspicion he threw an object at a moving vehicle, which was likely to cause great bodily injury.

Luckily no one was hurt

SCV deputies responded to a call for service regarding “a person down” in Valencia on Friday, Nov. 20, according to Arriaga.

During investigation, deputies contacted a 52-year-old who began to scream incoherent statements as deputies checked on his welfare.

“As the suspect attempted to stand up, deputies observed a large knife underneath his right leg,” according to a statement from Arriaga, citing the deputies’ report. “The suspect attempted to pick up the knife while standing. As the suspect grabbed the knife, deputies detained the male, causing the suspect to drop the knife.”

The suspect was ultimately arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.